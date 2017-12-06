Former Transportation Secretary and Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx has a new job, with a New York developer.
Former Transportation Secretary and Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx has a new job, with a New York developer. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Former Transportation Secretary and Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx has a new job, with a New York developer. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

Politics & Government

Former Charlotte mayor has a new job – with a NY developer

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 11:35 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has taken a new job, as a managing partner with a New York-based developer.

Foxx, a former Charlotte mayor, will lead a new infrastructure division for Related Companies along with another former transportation official, Andrew Right.

According to a company news release, Related Infrastructure will focus on “transportation opportunities and businesses that drive efficiency and affordability for state and local governments.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Related has hundreds of millions of dollars available to invest in infrastructure projects. President Donald Trump has talked about a trillion-dollar plan to build American infrastructure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We think the market is as big as the country is,” Foxx told the Journal.

According to the Journal, Related Infrastructure won’t directly own infrastructure projects but instead buy stakes in construction companies and other businesses that build and operate public or privately owned projects.

“This segment only will get better if there’s a large infrastructure package (pushed through by the Trump administration), but it doesn’t depend on that,” Foxx told the Journal. “Even if things stay as they are there will be great opportunities.”

Foxx was elected mayor in 2009 and 2011.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

    Merriweather takes the reins after 11 years as an assistant district attorney, trying cases ranging from habitual offenders, sexual assault and murder.

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony 1:52

New interim DA Merriweather speaking after swearing in ceremony
Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win 2:19

Mayor-elect Vi Lyles reflects on the day after her historic win
Republican candidate Kenny Smith disappointed in early voting results 1:45

Republican candidate Kenny Smith disappointed in early voting results

View More Video