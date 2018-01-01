Cardinal spending a ‘slap in the face’ to family waiting 7.5 years for services

More Videos 0:48 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton talks about facing the New Orleans Saints Pause 0:34 Panthers’ Greg Olsen upset about getting hit in the face 1:25 Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera mad, disappointed after hearing New Orleans Saints lost 1:37 Mother describes being rescued from fire by heroic rookie Monroe Police officers 1:00 Scott Fowler's fantasy football picks for the playoffs 1:28 Clemson’s Dabo Swinney on his Alabama roots 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:34 Carolina Panthers Cam Newton says team can’t panic 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Family continues to wait for waiver from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Troy Adams and his parents have been waiting over seven and a half years to receive a waiver that would allow him to attend an adult day program for developmentally disabled adults 5 days a week Troy Adams and his parents have been waiting over seven and a half years to receive a waiver that would allow him to attend an adult day program for developmentally disabled adults 5 days a week David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

