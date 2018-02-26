Former president to pay tribute to a man who changed his life

Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to come to Charlotte Monday afternoon to pay tribute to a man he credits with changing his life.
Bush and his wife Laura were expected to view the casket of the Rev. Billy Graham, who died Wednesday at age 99.
The Bushes are expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m. and will be greeted by Franklin Graham, who will escort them inside Billy Graham’s childhood home.
Bush met Graham in 1985 at the home of his grandmother in Kennebunkport, Maine. Shortly after, the two men went for a walk by the sea.
“I was captivated by him,” Bush wrote last week in the Wall Street Journal. “He had a powerful presence, full of kindness and grace, and a keen mind.”
Bush said Graham sent him a copy of a Bible inscribed with a verse from Philippians.
“God’s work within me began in earnest with Billy’s outreach,” Bush wrote. “His care and his teachings were the real beginning of my faith walk – and the start of the end of my drinking. I couldn’t have given up alcohol on my own. But in 1986, at 40, I finally found the strength to quit.”
Graham would remain close to Bush and his family.
Graham, who has known every president since Harry Truman – and been a confidant to several – once said he found President George H.W. Bush the easiest to talk to about spiritual issues.
“He says straight out that he has received Christ as his Savior and that he is a born-again believer,” Graham said of the senior Bush.
George W. Bush also wrote about what may have been Graham’s “most meaningful service” to the country. It came three days after 9/11 when Bush invited Graham to lead an ecumenical service at Washington’s National Cathedral.
“It was no easy task,” Bush wrote. “America was on bended knee – frightened, angry, uncertain. As only Billy Graham could, he helped us feel God’s arms wrapped around our mourning country.”
Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill
