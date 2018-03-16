After decade of planning, Charlotte’s light-rail extension opens today

After four years of construction, Charlotte’s light-rail extension will open at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
There will be a ceremony at the UNC Charlotte station, and the first train will then begin heading south. Fifty-seven minutes later, it should arrive at the I-485/South Boulevard station at the other end of the city.
The line will be open in time for basketball fans to use it for first-round NCAA Tournament games that will be played Friday at the Spectrum Center uptown.
The Blue Line will now have 26 stations and 11 park-and-ride lots. The entire line is now 18.9 miles long.
The extension links UNC Charlotte, the North Tryon Street corridor and NoDa to uptown.
It’s also an interesting ride visually. As it heads toward uptown, the extension passes through a 1,000-foot tunnel to get into the median of North Tryon Street.
Several long bridges give sweeping views of the area, including one of uptown’s skyscrapers. CATS also invested heavily in public art on the extension, and the stations feature projects by 11 different artists.
Art on other parts of the line includes walls and bridges, bike parking racks and the stair towers for pedestrians over the light-rail tracks and two park-ride lots.
CATS chief executive John Lewis has said he now plans to focus on finishing the 2030 transit plan, which calls for more rail lines. Lewis wants to build rail from uptown to Lake Norman; from uptown to the airport and Matthews. The estimated cost is between $5 billion and $7 billion.
The extension cost $1.1 billion, with the federal government paying for half. The city and the state split the other half.
Charlotte expects the extension will add 18,000 daily passenger trips to the existing rail line, which now carries about 15,000 trips on a weekday. By 2035, CATS expects the extension will handle 24,500 trips.
CATS will operate the trains every 8 minutes during rush hour in the morning and evening. On weekdays during non-peak times, the Lynx will arrive every 15 minutes. After 7:20 p.m., the trains will come every 20 minutes.
The extension has four park-and-ride lots with 3,100 spaces total. Three of those are parking decks at Sugar Creek, JW Clay Boulevard and University City Boulevard stations.
The Old Concord Road park-and-ride station, which is a surface lot, and the Sugar Creek deck will be free.
CATS, however, will charge a fee to use the JW Clay Boulevard and University Boulevard station decks. But people riding the Lynx will be able to park for free, so long as they have a daily, weekly or monthly pass. Riders can’t use a one-way, roundtrip or 10-ride pass to exit the decks for free.
