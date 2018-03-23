Pittenger nearly lost the 2016 GOP primary. Here's why he might have an edge this year.

Two years ago it was the closest congressional race in North Carolina.

Charlotte Republican Mark Harris came within just 134 votes of defeating incumbent U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary.

But a recent poll by the conservative Civitas Institute showed Harris trailing Pittenger by 32 points in a Republican primary widely seen as North Carolina's most competitive. As recently as last fall it drew national attention as a sort of proxy battle between the GOP establishment and its populist base.

Harris, who stepped down last year from the pulpit of Charlotte's First Baptist Church, believes the race "is a lot closer than the poll would indicate."

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"People now are just starting to get engaged," he said.

But if the poll is right, what's happened since 2016?

Two years ago, the 9th District had just been redrawn. A district that had run through Mecklenburg from Iredell to Union counties suddenly stretched from southeast Charlotte to Fayetteville, through counties that had been represented by someone else. And there was a strong third candidate, former Union County commissioner Todd Johnson. He went on to win five of eight counties.

This year a third candidate, Clarence Goins of Cumberland County, entered the race late and remains relatively unknown.

"The big difference between two years ago and today is, in all actuality, that was an open seat because of redistricting and you had a third personality in the race," said Dan Barry, the Union County Republican chairman. "Today Congressman Pittenger . . . has had two years to meet his constituents Down East. That’s why the data looks like it looks."

Robert Pittenger

Pittenger has been able to outspend Harris significantly. A heavy TV buy that started last month is expected to stay on the air through the May 8 election. Then there's the value of incumbency.

Thursday night, for example, Pittenger attended the Cumberland County Republican convention. He remained in Fayetteville on Friday where he joined GOP Rep. Richard Hudson in co-hosting a meeting of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. It met at a site just down the road from Fort Bragg.

"I think it's clear that what happened two years ago made an impression on the Pittenger campaign," said James Baker, Cumberland County's Republican chairman. "They seem to be working very hard."





Fight over spending

The $1.3 trillion spending bill Congress passed Thursday illustrates one difference between the candidates.

"President Trump promised to make America great again," Pittenger said after supporting the measure. "This legislation rebuilds our military, gives our troops the biggest pay raise in eight years, starts work on a border wall, steps up the fight against opioids, and extends multiple pro-life policies. . . . President Trump and I are committed to making our troops a priority."

Pittenger also supported an earlier spending bill that stopped a brief government shutdown. Trump signed the bill, which experts said could add $2 trillion to the national debt. The measure was opposed by many conservative Republicans.

Harris, who opposed both spending bills, said "Republicans are not acting like Republicans." Speaking to a Republican women's group this week, he noted that the federal debt has grown from $16 trillion in 2012 to $21 trillion, a mark hit just last week. "Today was a sad day for our nation," he said in a statement. "The Omnibus Spending Bill voted on by Congress today is the polar opposite of good government and conservative values." The two candidates also have sparred over loyalty to Trump. Pittenger has run a TV ad accusing Harris of being part of the "Stop Trump" movement in 2016. Harris backed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz during the presidential primary while Pittenger originally supported Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. Politifact North Carolina said the ad was disingenuous and rated it "mostly false." Harris called the attacks "ludicrous" and misleading. "When you're being attacked, that’s what you say," said Pittenger strategist Paul Shumaker.