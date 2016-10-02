Hillary Clinton to hold postponed event in Charlotte today

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will work to energize African-American voters during a visit to Charlotte on Sunday that follows the protests over the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
She had previously postponed Sunday’s visit. On Sept. 24, Clinton’s campaign announced that she would come to Charlotte for a event scheduled for last Sunday. The visit would have come days after the violent protests over Scott’s death.
Mayor Jennifer Roberts later cautioned that day against campaign visits during an appearance on CNN. The Clinton campaign postponed the visit hours later.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had also delayed an event in Charlotte that had been schedule for last Tuesday. That visit has not been rescheduled yet.
Days after Scott’s death, Clinton urged the city of Charlotte to publicly release police video from the Scott shooting.
In a tweet, Clinton wrote: “Charlotte should release police video of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting without delay. We must ensure justice & work to bridge divides.”
The tweet was signed with an “H,” meaning that it came from her personally.
Clinton’s most recent to Charlotte was last month, when she spoke at a rally at Johnson C. Smith University.
Clinton, who campaigned in Raleigh on Tuesday, and Trump are locked in a tight race in North Carolina. RealClear Poltics’ average of polls has Trump at 44 percent and Clinton at 43.7 percent.
A poll released Thursday by Raleigh-based Public Policy Polling has Clinton at 44 percent and Trump at 42 percent, with Libertarian Gary Johnson at 7 percent. The poll also found 53 percent of those surveyed thought Clinton won Monday’s debate, while 31 percent gave the edge to Trump.
