Michelle Obama in Charlotte: If you are thinking about a protest vote, “Don’t play with that”

Michelle Obama told supporters Tuesday at the Charlotte Convention Center that being president puts someone under the “hottest, harshest spotlight there is” and that Republican candidate Donald Trump isn’t suited for the job.
Entering the stage to the Stevie Wonder song, “Signed, Sealed and Delivered,” Obama said she has been “so nostalgic campaigning.” She also joked that her family is preparing for moving out of the White House.
“My husband has to get a job,” she said. “Someone has to hire that man.”
She also took a veiled shota at Trump, who questioned whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States.
“People asked whether Barack was born in this country,” she said. “These questions were hurtful and deceitful, designed to undermine his presidency. They can’t be blamed on others and swept under rug with an insincere sentence at a press conference.”
Obama spent much of her speech talking about what she called “the awesome responsibility of leading this country.”
She said in the White House, “five advisors will give the president five different opionions” and that the “president alone has to make the final call.”
She criticized Trump’s penchant for writing early-morning Tweets.
“A president just can't pop off or lash out irrationally,” she said. “We can all agree someone who is roaming around tweeting at 3 a.m. shouldn't have fingers on nuclear codes.”
Obama said the long presidential campaign, which lasts more than two years, doesn’t “change who you are, it reveals who you are.”
She said listed some of Trump’s more controversial statements, such as making fun of a reporter with a physical disability and criticizing women’s appearance. She said Trump will not change after he takes the oath of office if he wins the election.
She also said Clinton is
The first lady, who was expected to urge North Carolina residents to register to vote and cast a ballot, is highly popular. Americans viewed her more favorably than any of the other speakers at the Democratic National Convention in July, according to Gallup, with 58 percent having a favorable view of her.
She plans a noon rally at the Charlotte convention center, where doors open at 9:30 a.m. Her rally at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh is at 3 p.m.; doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Last Wednesday, she campaigned for Clinton at La Salle University in Philadelphia, where she criticized Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump without mentioning his name. She’s expected to campaign for Clinton across the country over the next five and a half weeks.
Two new polls conducted after last week’s debate continue to show a tight presidential race in North Carolina, one of the year’s most fiercely contested states.
A Quinnipiac Poll released Monday showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with 46 percent support in the state to Trump’s 43 percent.
And a Bloomberg Politics N.C. Poll showed Clinton with 43 percent to Trump’s 42 percent. Both polls were within the margin of error. RealClear Politics polling average had showed Trump up by less than a percentage point in the state.
