GOP vice presidential candidate Mike Pence holds Charlotte rally today

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence returns to Charlotte on Monday for his campaign’s first rally since the disclosure of a video showing Donald Trump speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms.
The Indiana governor will speak at centerstage@noda, 2315 N Davidson St. at 1 p.m. Pence campaigned in Charlotte in August during a private event hosted by Charlotte Pipe and Foundry. At noon, people were beginning to enter the event venue.
Pence’s visit to Charlotte comes as other prominent Republicans have pulled back support from Trump or urged him to withdraw following the release of the tape Friday. On Monday, the Washington Post reported that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said he would no longer campaign with or defend Trump and freed other House Republicans to do the same. Other Republican leaders to stop backing Trump include Ariz. Sen. John McCain and New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, both in reelection races.
The visit from Pence also follows Sunday’s second presidential debate. After speculation last week that he would leave the ticket, Pence praised Trump’s debate performance in a tweet late Sunday: “Congrats to my running mate @realDonaldTrump on a big debate win! Proud to stand with you as we #MAGA (Make America Great Again).”
In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Monday morning, Pence insisted he’s remaining on the Republican ticket and said he was satisfied by Trump’s remarks about the 2005 videotaped remarks.
“It’s absolutely false to suggest that at any point in time we considered dropping off this ticket,” said Pence. “When he said on national television he wasn’t proud of it, he was embarrassed by it, I do believe that he expressed himself straight from his heart to the American people.”
His visit comes as Charlotte remains in the political spotlight. North Carolina is a crucial swing state, and though Clinton holds a slight edge in polling averages, the state remains within polls’ margins of error.
▪ Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine will campaign Wednesday at Davidson College. Kaine is expected to urge voters to take advantage of early voting, which starts Oct. 20.
▪ Trump will return to Charlotte for a Friday night rally at PNC Music Pavilion. The event will start at 7 p.m., with gates opening at 4 p.m.
▪ Outside of the Charlotte area, President Barack Obama will campaign for Clinton on Tuesday in Greensboro.
At Sunday’s debate, Trump disagreed with Pence over policy in Syria. Pence had suggested there may be a need for U.S. military strikes.
“OK. He and I haven’t spoken, and I disagree,” Trump said.
N.C. Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat, criticized Trump on Monday morning over the disagreement.
“Trump is so far out of the mainstream on national security that he openly dismissed and disagreed with his own running mate, Gov. Pence, on a key fact of national security, opting instead to side with war criminals and dictators,” Jackson said at a news conference planned by the Clinton campaign in advance of Pence’s visit.
Jackson also criticized Trump for his response to the video’s release during the debate.
“We saw how Trump yet again refused to apologize for his disgusting and vile way that he talks about women despite being condemned by dozens of members of his own party,” he said.
This week’s campaign visits keep North Carolina – and Charlotte in particular – as ground zero for the presidential campaign. Trump trails Clinton by an average of 2.6 points, according to Real Clear Politics. The state is viewed as a must-win for Trump.
Last Sunday, Clinton visited Charlotte, where she addressed congregants of Little Rock AME Zion, a historic black church. And Tuesday first lady Michelle Obama held campaign rallies for Clinton in Charlotte and Raleigh.
Ronnie Glassberg: 704-358-5819, @ronnieglassberg
