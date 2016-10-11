National news media, protesters among those gathering for NC gubernatorial debate

National attention focused on North Carolina Tuesday, as Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper prepared to face off in a crucial debate that could help determine the outcome of one of the nation’s closest campaigns for governor.
A variety of protesters began showing up outside the UNC-TV studios on Tuesday morning, while news media satellite trucks arrived throughout the day.
Inside, between 50 and 75 national and state news media representatives were to be squeezed into a studio and an overflow room to watch the debate on monitors. The live audience for the debate, seated with the candidates in another studio, will be comprised of guests of the two candidates.
NBC political news director Chuck Todd is the moderator, reflecting the national interest in the contest.
Supporters on both sides said the debate would be important to reaching undecided voters by exposing them to more than just TV political ads and mailers.
Longtime Democratic strategist Gary Pearce said by email on Tuesday that Cooper should stick with the approach he has taken in the campaign: “Press the case that McCrory and the legislature are taking North Carolina in the wrong direction, and that he will take North Carolina back in the right direction. Argue that HB2 and education cuts have hurt, and that he has a better approach.
“McCrory has the harder task because he has to change the dynamic of the race.”
Chris Sinclair, a Republican strategist who has worked on McCrory’s education bond campaign, said in an email McCrory must stick with the positives.
“He’s got to make the case that his leadership is working, that he’s demonstrated his ability to turn our economy around, how he’s making investments in education, and talk about all the programs he’s put in place — like the Connect NC bond and what that means to the state,” Sinclair said.
Cooper has to be more than the anti-House Bill 2 candidate, Sinclair said. “He’s got to demonstrate why he’s got what it takes to lead our state. He can’t just ride that into office.”
Outside the studios, a coalition calling itself the Triangle May Day Unity coalition gathered to pressure McCrory and Cooper to improve their records on a variety of issues: addressing police violence, ending cooperation with federal immigration officials, welcoming Syrian refugees and establishing a $15-an-hour minimum wage and collective bargaining.
“The purpose of this action is to lift the voices of those on the receiving end of systemic violence,” Desmera Gatewood said in a statement on behalf of the coalition. “In the midst of flagrant attacks on working class people, LGTBQ people, Black and Brown people — two rich cis white men, who actively participated in the oppression of the groups named, are debating tonight to convince the public to elect them.”
Earlier in the day, environmentalists staged an event calling on Todd to press McCrory on coal ash pollution and his relationship to Duke Energy. The NC League of Conservation Voters, Down East Coal Ash Coalition, Greenpeace and Progress NC Action organized that protest. Residents whose private well water is near Duke Energy coal ash basins joined them.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund was also on hand, keying off the GOP flight from the recording of Trump’s vulgar sexual remarks that surfaced on Friday.
This is the first live televised debate between the two candidates. They answered questions together at an event in Charlotte in June, and are scheduled to engage in a final live debate next Tuesday sponsored by WRAL-TV in Raleigh.
While the hourlong debate is available to TV stations across the state, large parts of Eastern North Carolina and the Sandhills were a long way off from thinking about politics. Hurricane Matthew has left some areas without power or clean water, and flooding has caused deaths and forced widespread evacuations.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
