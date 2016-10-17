NC Senate District 37: Incumbent Jeff Jackson faces Bob Diamond

Bob Diamond, Republican
Education: Pharmacist
Professional experience: Current: Senate Candidate for North Carolina District 37 County Chairman of the Voter Integrity Project – VIP Executive Committee Member of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party Member of Charlotte City Council Privatization and Competition Advisory Committee – PCAC Pharmacist with North Carolina-1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team – NC-1 DMAT On call for quick response to large scale emergencies such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, etc. Media Director for the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Charlotte – RNHACharlotte
Former: Chief-Judge for Mecklenburg County Board of Elections in Precinct 230 Precinct Organization Chairman of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party -- MeckGOP Board Member of Charlotte/Blue Ridge Mensa; an organization for gifted people. Western Michigan Pharmacists Association President and Political Action Committee Chairman. Michigan Pharmacists Association Western Michigan Political Action Committee Chairman President of Pharmco, Inc., a buying group of 50 small chain and independent pharmacies in Western Michigan. Spokesman and negotiator for pharmacists in contract dealings with large area factories, insurance companies and local government. Negotiated with a large HMO to provide third-party prescription services for pharmacies in our association. Owned and managed South Shore Pharmacy in Holland, Michigan for seventeen years. Sold business to Walgreen’s.
Previous public offices: Member of Charlotte City Council Privatization and Competition Advisory Committee – PCAC.
Family: Wife Carla; 3 sons, David Mike and Douglas; 9 grand children and 6 great-grand children.
Website: http://bobdiamondforstatesenate.com/
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? No. Making restrooms and locker rooms less safe for women and children is never an option.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? No.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? Only as a last resort; if all other options of identifying waste, fraud and abuse in school funding had failed.
Would you support further tax cuts? Yes. Tax cuts and de-regulation fuel job expansion; especially middle-class jobs.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? Open-dialog between all parties long before lasting steps are taken.
Jeff Jackson, Democrat
Education: Emory University, B.A./M.A.; UNC Chapel Hill School of Law, J.D.
Professional experience: Captain, North Carolina Army National Guard; Assistant District Attorney; Civil Attorney; State Senator
Previous public offices: None.
Family: Marisa, Haden (8 years old), and Owen (1 year old)
Website: JeffJacksonNC.com
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? Yes. It’s doing significant economic and reputational damage to our state. Recruiting major technology companies has become extremely challenging. We’re losing national events. It’s cost Charlotte approximately half a billion dollars, jeopardized billions more in federal education funding - and accomplished nothing positive.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? No, although I do support a strong rural economic development fund.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? Only the corporate rate, which will be lowered again (to 3%) next year. The business community has become increasingly concerned about the chronic underfunding of public education in our state. We need to address that concern in a way that balances interests, not a way that shuts out students and teachers.
Would you support further tax cuts? Yes, with respect to the sales tax, which disproportionately impacts families with lower incomes. I would also support a reinstatement of the Earned Income Tax Credit, which was relied on heavily by working families to make ends meet -before it was cut.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? I’m always happy to talk. But if folks in Raleigh think I’m going to step aside while they attack my district (our airport, our tax revenue, our local control), they would be mistaken. As a former criminal prosecutor, I have no problem standing up to folks when they cross the line, and that’s what I’m doing a lot of in Raleigh these days. If they want to get a beer afterward, that’s ok - as long as it was brewed in Mecklenburg.
Comments