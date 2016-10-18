NC House District 103: Incumbent Bill Brawley faces Rochelle Rivas

Incumbent Rep. Bill Brawley, a Republican, did not respond.
Rochelle Rivas, Democrat
Education: Queens University, Harvard Management Development Program 2011 Certified Professional Human Resources through 9/2019.
Professional experience: President, DARTON Group Consulting.
Past: Board Chair of Classroom Central Board of Directors, NAWBO Charlotte CPCC, Ruth Shaw Mentor Program Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Greater Charlotte Queens Foundation, Mentor Harding High School Charlotte Catholic, PTO Advisory Board, New Dominion Bank Leadership Charlotte Class of 37 NAWBO Charlotte- BOD Treasurer American Heart Association- Go Red Leadership Team.
Previous public offices: None.
Family: Husband Eric, Daughters Paige and Peyton
Website: rivasfornchouse.com
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? Yes. The negative economic impact on Mecklenburg County and the loss of new jobs has been unacceptable. We need our legislature to stay focused on policies that will attract tax-contributing businesses, individuals and events to our state, not drive them away. North Carolina, especially Charlotte, was fortunate to be one of the first to come out of the Great Recession first, but HB-2 has set us back eons. As someone who creates new jobs every day, I have seen it first-hand.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? No. Mecklenburg County pays more in taxes to Raleigh than we get back. We don’t need to give away more of our tax dollars when we have critical needs here, especially our schools and compensating our teachers better so we can stop losing them to other states.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? No. The General Assembly has punished middle class taxpayers with new taxes and fees, and even new tolls on roads. We should reduce the tax burden for middle class families and end the tax giveaways to millionaires before we think about raising taxes.
Would you support further tax cuts? No. The General Assembly didn’t cut taxes so much as they shifted them to the middle and working class. Small business owners saw thousands of dollars in new income taxes. As a job creator myself, I support a tax plan that creates a healthy business climate where the highest earners pay their fair share. I started my firm in 2008 amid our worst economic times in memory and have grown it to one of the fastest-growing companies in Charlotte, employing more than 60 people.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? After the attempt to shift control of Charlotte-Douglas Airport to the state, the toll road fiasco (which will soon impact I-485 and Independence Blvd. as it has I-77 North), and so many other bad deals for our city and county, it’s clear that Charlotte and Mecklenburg County need better representation in Raleigh. I’m willing to work with everyone to do what’s best for our region, and I’ll listen to taxpayers like you - not the special interests. Over my years as a successful business and non-profit leader, I’ve always started from the center and worked hard to gain consensus among those with differing viewpoints. The divisive, power-hungry climate in our state legislature serves only Raleigh-focused politicians. As part of the Mecklenburg delegation, I will keep my focus on what’s best for the voters back home.
