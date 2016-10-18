NC House District 105: Incumbent Scott Stone faces Connie Green-Johnson

Connie Green-Johnson, Democrat
Education: Bachelor’s degree is in medical administration, and master’s in public administration.
Professional experience: Clinical instructor in Nuclear Medicine, an administrator for more than 30 years with a Veterans Hospital, and a consultant with the American Cancer Society. I also served as a loaned executive with United Way of Central Carolinas.
Previous public offices: None
Family: Widow of a university professor, and the mother of two professionally successful daughters, both graduates of public schools. I could not be more pleased with my three grandchildren, one preschool and the other two achievers in both academics and school activities.
Website: Go to www.conniegreenjohnson.com
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? HB2 does not need to be repealed because it is unconstitutional. Both the NC and the Virginia laws on transgender restroom access are before the courts, with decisions coming in the summer of 2017. If the issue came before the NC legislature in some modified form, I could not support it.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? That planned transfer of funds should not be the issue. North Carolina must address population growth, public education, employment and healthcare in all 100 counties. I would support worthy programs, not as funding for rural counties but as a part of achieving each comprehensive plan.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? I would work across the aisle to balance state income against identified needs. Necessarily, we must prioritize identified needs and fund those priorities by every appropriate means. I would favor adjustment to the tax code to assure equitable treatment of all citizens and all businesses, but to “raise taxes for education” misses the point.
Would you support further tax cuts? I would not support tax cuts for the sake of doing so, independent of plans for meeting identified needs. I could support specific cuts for specific and achievable ends.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? The common good should be the goal, and to the greatest extent practical our committee and caucus procedures should not be permitted to subvert that goal. In every case, I will support compromise and open communication to get the job done. And in every case I will listen to colleagues and constituents.
Scott Stone, Republican
Education: BS Civil Engineering - Clarkson University; MBA - Marymount University.
Professional experience: President, American Engineering.
Previous public offices: NC House of Representatives (current).
Family: Wife - Molly, 2 daughters - UNC-Chapel Hill freshman and Ardrey Kell junior
Website: http://electscottstone.com/.
Would you support efforts to repeal HB2? Any potential modifications should coincide with actions by Charlotte City Council to change its bathroom ordinance.
Would you support measures to transfer tax revenue from urban to rural counties? No.
Would you consider raising taxes for education? No. We have continued to invest in education to historic levels. NC has recently increased teacher pay faster than any other state in the country - setting average teacher pay at $50k for the first time in history, on way to $55k (even higher in Mecklenburg). Significant increases in spending as come from tax cuts, not increases.
Would you support further tax cuts? Yes. Making North Carolina more competitive with lower tax rates has allowed the economic to rebound faster than any state in the U.S. The lower tax rates have incentivized businesses and individuals to move and invest in North Carolina, which drives up revenues. Our recent budgets have produced $400M+ budget surpluses and allowed the state to build a $1.6B rainy-day fund.
What would you do to improve Mecklenburg County relationship with Raleigh? Legislative leaders continue to be willing to work collaboratively with Mecklenburg and understand how important the region is to driving the state’s economy. However, certain elected leaders in Charlotte/Mecklenburg appear unwilling to even attempt to find ways to work together.
Comments