Hillary Clinton at UNC Charlotte: Trump is ‘direct threat to our democracy’

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Sunday that Republican Donald Trump’s refusal to say he would respect the Nov. 8 election result is a “direct threat to our democracy.”
“I have to admit, when we were both asked (in the third debate), I assumed he would say, ‘of course,’” Clinton told a crowd at UNC Charlotte.
But she said Trump’s refusal to say he would respect the election outcome is a “direct threat to our democracy.”
Clinton is ahead of Trump by 6 points in polls nationally, according to RealClear Politics’ average of polls. During her speech, she seemed to look beyond the election.
“I want to make this serious point,” Clinton said. “Some of you know people who will vote for Trump. I want them to know, I want to be the president for every American – Democrats, Republicans, independents. We have to bring this country together. We have to have everyone pulling in the same direction. I understand some people are angry, but anger is not a plan.”
She made a self-deprecating joke about her fondness for policy and making plans.
“Maybe it’s a woman’s thing, but we make lists,” she said. “But I feel strongly that everything I am proposing is doable.”
Clinton spent much of the speech discussing some of her economic plan.
She said she wants to make America a leader in clean technology and high-tech manufacturing. She said she wants to raise the minimum wage so “people aren’t mired in poverty” and she said “I want to see more companies share profits with employees.”
She also touted her plan to make college tuition-free for students from families earning less than $125,000. That was a concession she made to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who supported that plan when he ran against Clinton in the Democratic primary.
For families earning more than $125,000, she said college would be “debt-free.”
Clinton has spent several weeks mocking Trump for losing nearly $1 billion 20 years ago, a loss that may have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for years.
“I don’t know how smart you have to be to lose $1 billion,” Clinton said.
“And how can you lose $1 billion running casinos?” she said. “You know the expression, the house always wins?”
She said Trump is “unqualified and unfit” to be president.
Clinton’s event came during the fourth day of early voting and just days after her running mate, Tim Kaine, visited the state. Kaine campaigned in Charlotte and Durham Thursday and in Asheville Wednesday. Her event was at same campus where President Barack Obama held the final rally of his 2008 campaign. Clinton also campaigned in Raleigh on Sunday.
Clinton’s Charlotte event began at Belk Plaza at UNC Charlotte at 6:15.
Roman Green, 20, junior, is a Republican who represented his college group at the GOP convention. But he’s voting for Clinton. He was wearing a John Kasich T-shirt.
“Trump’s not a conservative at all, he’s dysfunctional,” Green said. “I think our economy is going to be much more stable under Clinton.”
In Raleigh, Clinton was joined on stage by five Mothers of the Movement – women whose children have been killed in gun violence or police-involved incidents.
She hit on a range of issues in her roughly 30-minute speech, from the economy and education to the deployment of a half-billion solar panels in the next four years.
In advance of Clinton’s visit, the Republican National Committee issued a statement criticizing her: “From a blatantly strategic flip-flop on TPP that even her own campaign staff questioned to the ever-growing evidence of pay-to-play relationships and conflicts of interest between her State Department and the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton has proven that the only thing North Carolinians can trust her to do is look out for herself. Her pattern of serial dishonesty is completely unacceptable for a candidate seeking the nation’s highest office and Tar Heel State voters deserve better.”
In a sign of the importance of North Carolina – and Charlotte in particular – in the presidential race, this is Clinton’s fifth visit to the city since July. Clinton last visited Charlotte Oct. 2, when she addressed congregants of Little Rock AME Zion, a historic black church.
By comparison, President Barack Obama didn’t campaign in the city in 2012 after the Democratic National Convention held in Charlotte that September.
Trump has held three rallies in Charlotte since July.
The presidential candidates and their surrogates have been making frequent visits to North Carolina as the state has emerged as the key battleground.
Trump held a rally on Friday in Fletcher near Asheville, and he returns to the state for a rally in Kinston in eastern North Carolina on Wednesday. His son, Eric Trump, also visited an early voting site in Charlotte on Friday.
Trump’s running mate, Mike Pence, has rallies in Salisbury and Greensboro on Monday. That day, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, Charlotte’s former mayor, will campaign for Clinton in Carrboro, Greensboro and Charlotte.
First lady Michelle Obama will campaign with Clinton on Thursday in Winston-Salem, their first time together campaigning in North Carolina.
According to RealClear Politics average of polls, Clinton is leading Trump 47 percent to 44.2 percent in North Carolina.
Tammy Grubb of the (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed.
