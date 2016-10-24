Mike Pence in Salisbury: ‘It’s a choice between two futures’

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence, speaking at rally at Catawba College, called the election a “choice between two futures.”
His rally continues a week of heavy campaign visits by both candidates and their surrogates to the tight battleground state.
“Here in North Carolina, it’s a one-point race. This race is on,” he said.
A new Monmouth University Poll has Democrat Hillary Clinton with a statistically insignificant 1-point lead over Republican Donald Trump. According to RealClear Politics average of polls, Clinton is leading Trump 47.4 percent to 45 percent in North Carolina.
Pence also has an event later Monday in Greensboro. Republican Donald Trump, who held a rally Friday in Fletcher near Asheville, returns to the state Wednesday for an event in Kinston in eastern North Carolina. His son, Eric Trump, campaigned in North Carolina on Friday.
At the Salisbury event, Pence called Obama and Clinton foreign policy “weak” and “feckless” and blamed Clinton for creating a vacuum that gave rise to ISIS.
Also Monday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, Charlotte’s former mayor, campaigned for Clinton in Carrboro, Greensboro and Charlotte.
On Sunday, Clinton held rallies in Charlotte and Raleigh. She returns Thursday for an event at Wake Forest University with first lady Michelle Obama.
Bus pulls up behind stage. pic.twitter.com/9tDUm52KNj— Bryan Anderson (@BryanRAnderson) October 24, 2016
The Clinton campaign has a packed schedule of surrogates in North Carolina this week.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will campaign for Clinton and Democratic Senate candidate Deborah Ross in Raleigh Tuesday. Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean will campaign Tuesday in High Point and Burlington and Wednesday in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
And former President Bill Clinton has a bus tour Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern North Carolina.
