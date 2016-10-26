Health care could be a focus of Donald Trump’s Charlotte speech

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is expected to touch on health care and other issues during a policy address Wednesday at Charlotte’s Spirit Square.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. before traveling to Kinston for a 7 p.m. rally.
The Charlotte event is for an invitation-only audience of around 500 people.
Campaign sources say it might be similar to a speech he gave last week in Gettysburg, a speech overshadowed by Trump’s threat to sue the women who have accused him of unwanted sexual advances.
Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton by 2 points in Real Clear Politics latest poll average for North Carolina.
One subject sources say is likely to come up: new premium increases under the Affordable Care Act.
Insurers are set to raise the premiums for plans sold through Obamacare by an average of 22 percent in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s almost three times the 2015 increase.
“The rates are going through the sky,” Trump told a Sanford, Fla., rally Tuesday. “Repealing Obamacare and stopping Hillary’s health care takeover is one of the single most important reasons that we must win on Nov. 8.”
Among those invited to the Spirit Square event is Leon Threatt, a Republican running for Congress in the 12th District. He’s bullish about Trump’s chances in North Carolina and across the country.
“I’m pretty confident that he’ll win this thing in a landslide,” Threatt said. “And I think we’ll see something similar across the nation. It’s looking real good. And I think the American people are ready for that.”
Trump is scheduled to appear in Washington earlier Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting at his new Trump Hotel.
Clinton returns to North Carolina on Thursday for a rally at Wake Forest University with first lady Michelle Obama.
