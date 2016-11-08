Roy Cooper maintains lead over Gov. Pat McCrory

With nearly 3 million votes counted, Democrat Roy Cooper continued to lead Republican Gov. Pat McCrory early Tuesday night.
Cooper led by 146,000 votes with Libertarian Lon Cecil trailing far behind.
McCrory, who campaigned on economic gains he dubbed the “Carolina Comeback,” was trying to make a comeback of his own. Cooper, North Carolina’s attorney general, has led both in campaign spending and in most polls.
The race was also a referendum on House Bill 2, the so-called “bathroom bill” that sparked a national backlash. Exit polls reported by ABC News showed that 66 percent of N.C. voters oppose HB2 while only 29 percent support it.
Cooper is trying to make McCrory the state’s first governor to lose a re-election bid.
Cooper has led in most polls. Through Oct. 20, he’d spent $21.3 million to McCrory’s $13.6 million in the nation’s second costliest gubernatorial race – and North Carolina’s most expensive ever.
But McCrory got a boost from his handling of the destruction wreaked last month by Hurricane Matthew.
McCrory is trying to replicate his 2012 performance when he carried 77 of the state’s 100 counties. That included Wake and Mecklenburg, where he bucked a tidal wave of votes for Democrat Barack Obama.
There were signs Tuesday that repeating that could be hard.
“I liked him as mayor, I just think that he’s over his head,” said Charlotte voter Laura Graeber, 35, who said she voted for McCrory in 2012. She called HB2 a “deal breaker.”
“I just don’t think he thought that through all the way (and) the repercussions.”
HB2 was the law McCrory signed in March that overturned a Charlotte ordinance that extended anti-discrimination protections to the LGBT community. The state law prevented local governments from passing similar ordinances and among other things requires transgender people to use the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificate.
The NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference pulled championship games from the state in protest. Concerts were canceled and business expansions scrapped, including one that would have brought 400 jobs to Charlotte.
Cooper accused McCrory and the Republican-led General Assembly of writing discrimination into law and pledged to work toward its repeal.
Defending the bill, McCrory said the law was about safety and privacy, arguing that the city had over-reached. One ally, the N.C. Values Coalition, referred to the Charlotte ordinance as “Roy Cooper’s bathroom plan.”
Charlotte Republican Carol Scott voted for McCrory – and Democrats Hillary Clinton and U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Ross. “I just think he’s done a good job,” said Scott, 69.
Republican Tim Demmitt, 58, voted for McCrory despite feeling he’s been “strong-armed” by legislators. “”That’s unfortunate,” said the Charlotte architect, “because I think he has the best interest of the state in mind.”
McCrory has campaigned on his “Carolina Comeback,” an economic turnaround that has added more than 300,000 jobs, seen the unemployment rate fall from 8.8 percent to 4.7 percent and been called one of nation’s fastest growing economies.
McCrory and his allies hammered Cooper’s handling of the State Crime Lab, which the attorney general oversaw. Last week he ran an ad accusing his opponent of mishandling problems at the lab and defending a “broken system.”
The lab was once plagued by shoddy work and a years-long backlog of evidence testing. Most of the lab’s problems started long before Cooper took office in 2001 and he says he fixed many of them.
McCrory campaigned this week with presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Raleigh. Cooper appeared Monday with Clinton running mate Tim Kaine in Charlotte and with Obama in Charlotte last week.
A Cooper win would likely mean the return of divided government to the state. The last Democratic governor, Bev Perdue, vetoed a record 20 bills.
