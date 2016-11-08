Republican Forest jumps to early lead in N.C. Lt. Gov. race

In the rematch race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Republican Dan Forest jumped out to an early lead Tuesday over Democrat Linda Coleman.
In unofficial totals, Forest had 49.36 percent of the vote and Coleman had 48.19 percent, with 6 percent of precincts reporting. Libertarian Jacki Cole was running a distant third, with 2.45 percent.
Four years ago, the race between Forest and Coleman was the state’s closest. Forest won by less than 7,000 of the 4.3 million votes cast.
Forest is also considering a 2020 run for governor.
The incumbent
Forest is seeking his second term as lieutenant governor. The 2002 race marked Forest’s first run for any elected office. He is an architect and the son of former U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick.
The challenger
Coleman is retired, and had served as director of the Office of State Personnel. She also served on the Wake County board of commissioners and in the state House.
About the office
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest elected office in North Carolina, presides over the state Senate. The lieutenant governor is also part of the 10-person Council of State, which comprises the 10 officials elected to statewide office.
What shaped the race
▪ HB2: Forest strongly supported the law, which overrode a Charlotte ordinance extending anti-discrimination protection to the LGBT community. Coleman has called HB2 “state-sponsored discrimination.”
▪ Taxes: Forest supported GOP tax cuts in the legislature of more than $4 billion. Coleman said they disproportionately helped wealthier residents at the expense of working families.
