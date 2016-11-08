Burr has tiny lead over Ross in early US Senate election returns

Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Burr had a narrow lead over Democrat Deborah Ross in early returns in the U.S. Senate race.
Burr, a two-term incumbent from Winston-Salem, had 48.61 percent, while Ross, a former state legislator from Raleigh, had 48.33 percent with nearly 2.8 million votes counted.
Libertarian Sean Haugh, a pizza delivery driver from Durham, had 3.05 percent.
Ross supporters remained hopeful. At the Democratic Party’s gathering at the Marriott in downtown Raleigh, U.S. Rep. David Price of Chapel Hill said the race is within the polling margin of error, and is within the range where a determined and well-organized ground game can make the difference. Democrats have been calling voters and visiting their homes to encourage them to get to the polls.
“All of that could easily make the difference,” he said. “Deborah Ross has come from being not well known – you know, a kind of long-shot candidate, to being an A-list contender. She’s been a wonderful candidate. She’s attracted national attention – national support. So, we’re likely to have a new senator.”
The race proved to be one of the most expensive Senate races in the state’s history. Outside groups spent more than $58 million to influence the race – much of it on the negative ads that have bombarded TV viewers in recent months. The total is far more than the $23 million raised by the campaigns of Ross and Burr.
Most of the outside money has come from other states, much of it from wealthy individuals and corporations. They’re free to make unlimited donations to so-called “super” political action committees, but the amounts of their contributions and their identities must be disclosed.
Still, the total spent this year was less than the $111 million spent in the 2014 Senate contest between Democrat Kay Hagan and Republican Thom Tillis. That campaign was the most expensive Senate race in American history.
This year, the candidates’ positions on the issues – and their legislative records – were largely overshadowed by attack ads.
Ross faced criticism for actions she took as leader of the state’s American Civil Liberties Union in the 1990s. Republicans sought to portray her as soft on sex crimes because she’d voiced concerns about the creation of the state’s sex offender registry.
At the time, Ross argued that the registry “would make it even harder for people to reintegrate into society,” and that it might harm victims who were abused by family members because the victims’ names could become public by association. She says she was always supportive of registry.
Democrats tried to paint Burr as a Washington insider who backs legislation favorable to industries that donated to his campaign.
Burr has supported legislation favored by the companies that mine and burn fossil fuels. The coal, oil and natural gas industries, along with executives and lobbyists for electric utilities and nuclear power companies, gave Burr nearly $1.7 million in campaign donations since he first won a seat in the House of Representatives in 1994, according to a McClatchy analysis.
A Burr spokeswoman has said that “outside groups never dictate his votes or positions.”
In polls of the race, Burr has held a narrow lead through much of the campaign, but that lead grew smaller in October. The candidates were tied in two polls conducted in the final weeks of the campaign.
Burr made national headlines last week when a leaked recording featured the senator joking to Republicans that when he saw an NRA magazine featuring Democrat Hillary Clinton, he was “a little bit shocked that it didn’t have a bullseye on it.” Burr immediately apologized for the remark, but it gave Ross an opening to tie the soft-spoken senator to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump – who Burr endorsed.
Burr also faced criticism for promising on the recording that he’d block all Supreme Court nominees if Clinton is elected.
Ross’ campaign also got some negative attention last week when a video surfaced showing one of her donors making racist comments about black Republicans at a campaign fundraiser. Republicans called on Ross to denounce the donor, and she gave his $200 contribution to Hurricane Matthew relief efforts.
Staff writer Lynn Bonner and correspondent Pat James contributed to this report
Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter
