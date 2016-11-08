Pittenger, Adams lead congressional races in early returns

The two members of Congress who represent Mecklenburg County were leading their re-election races in early returns Tuesday night.
Republican Robert Pittenger is vying for a third term in North Carolina’s 9th District, while Democrat Alma Adams is seeking her second full term representing the 12th. Both districts, like others in the state, were redrawn under court orders earlier this year.
In other Charlotte-area districts, incumbent Republicans Richard Hudson (8th District) and Patrick McHenry (10th District) were leading in their re-election bids. In the redrawn 13th District north of Charlotte, political newcomer Ted Budd, a Davie County gun shop owner, was leading in his run for a first term.
9th District
In early returns, Pittenger was leading Democrat Christian Cano with 57.22 percent of the vote.
The congressman faced a stiff test in the Republican primary in June when he narrowly won by 133 votes over Charlotte pastor Mark Harris. Pittenger and Cano campaigned across an eight-county district made up of southeastern Mecklenburg, most of Cumberland and Bladen and all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties.
Pittenger, 68, has touted his membership on the House Financial Services Committee and his leadership of a congressional task force formed to investigate terrorism financing. In August 2015, the congressman disclosed he was the subject of an FBI investigation related to his former land company, but he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
12th District
In early returns, Adams was leading Republican Leon Threatt with 69.85 percent of the vote.
Adams, 72, one of two African-Americans among the state’s 13 House members, has generally kept a low profile during her first full term in Congress, but in recent months she became highly vocal over some hot-button issues.
For example, Adams spoke up when the state Board of Elections refused to extend voter registration deadlines for people affected by Hurricane Matthew.
Adams was deeply affected by last spring’s remap of her district, which had been assailed as the most gerrymandered in America. It formed a thin, winding ribbon along I-85 from Charlotte to her hometown of Greensboro, with a heavy population of African-American voters. The new map puts the bulk of her district within Charlotte’s city limits, also comprising more minorities than whites.
8th District
In early returns, Hudson, the Republican incumbent, led Democratic challenger Thomas Mills with 55.74 percent of the vote in a district that stretches east to Fayetteville.
Mills, who since 2013 has authored the blog PoliticsNC and spent years working with autistic adults, called for tougher gun control laws after a lone assailant killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub.
Hudson, running for his third term, said laws on the books are sufficient to protect Americans from terrorists, but that better reporting would keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.
10th District
In early returns, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry led with 60.91 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Andy Millard. The financial planner loaned his campaign $122,500 in an attempt to compete with the well-heeled veteran congressman in the district west of Charlotte.
McHenry is completing his sixth term and has served since 2014 as the chief deputy majority whip, the highest Republican Party leadership position held by a North Carolinian in more than 70 years. He also is vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.
13th District
In early returns, Budd, a Republican, was leading former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis with 52.10 percent of the vote.
In June, Budd prevailed in a field of 17 Republican candidates that included four state legislators and two others who had run in other districts before boundaries were withdrawn. The new district, which had no incumbent to beat, covers Iredell, Davie and Davidson counties and parts of Guilford and Rowan counties.
