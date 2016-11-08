Democrat Stein leads Newton for NC attorney general

Josh Stein was leading Buck Newton in North Carolina’s attorney general’s race, according to early returns.
Stein had 52.58 percent of about 1.51 million ballots counted, versus 47.42 percent, or 1.36 million, for Newton.
The incumbent
Roy Cooper, a Democrat, chose not to seek re-election after about 16 years as attorney general to instead run for governor.
The candidates
Newton, a Republican from Wilson, is in his third term in the North Carolina Senate, where he represents Johnston, Nash and Wilson counties. He’s a top lieutenant to Senate leader Phil Berger and chairs the Judiciary Committee and leads budget writing for justice and public safety.
Stein is a Democrat from Raleigh who early in his career served as campaign manager and deputy chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Edwards. From 2001 to 2008, Stein worked under Democratic Attorney General Roy Cooper as a senior deputy attorney general handling consumer protection issues. From 2009 to this past March, Stein represented a portion of Wake County as state senator.
About the office
The attorney general heads the state’s justice department.
Among other things, the attorney general handles criminal appeals from state trial courts, as well as provides legal advice to state government departments, agencies and commissions. The attorney general is also tasked with consumer protection, including investigating unfair business practices on behalf of citizens.
What shaped the race
During the race, Stein blasted Newton for his support for House Bill 2, which overturned a Charlotte measure that would have allowed transgender individuals to use bathrooms matching their gender identity. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Newton served as the sponsor of HB2 as it moved through the Senate in March.
Newton sought to tie Stein to Cooper’s record as attorney general, including Cooper’s move to not appeal a federal court ruling that overturned the state’s voter ID and early voting law. Newton faulted both Cooper and Stein for being unwilling to defend the voter ID law further. Stein had been a vocal opponent of the ID law while serving in the state Senate.
