In the race for state labor commissioner, early returns show incumbent Cherie Berry leading challenger Charles Meeker.
As the first returns came in, Berry had 52.6 percent of the vote and Meeker had 47.4 percent.
The incumbent
Republican Cherie Berry is running for her fifth term as North Carolina labor commissioner.
The challenger
Former Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker, a lawyer, hopes to unseat Berry.
About the office
The commissioner leads the state Department of Labor, which is responsible for protecting the health and safety of more than 4 million North Carolina workers. The department oversees workplace safety, inspects elevators, mines and amusement rides, and administers the state’s wage-and-hour law.
What shaped the race
Berry has said that under her leadership, the state’s workplace injury and illness rates have declined to historically low levels.
As commissioner, she says she has helped lower worker’s compensation costs.
She maintained that her office can do more to protect workers by cooperating with companies than by penalizing them.
Berry has become one of the state’s most recognized politicians because her name and photo appear on the certifications posted inside every elevator. That has also earned her a nickname: “The Elevator Lady.”
Meeker said labor commissioners shouldn’t use the elevator inspection placards to raise their profiles. If elected, he said, he would not include his photo on the certificates.
Meeker contended that the department isn’t doing its job. He points to news stories, published in The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer,end trim detailing Berry’s aversion to regulations.
Meeker has also criticized Berry for accepting “improper contributions” from corporate executives who have cases pending before her agency. He has said he will not accept such contributions.
Results
Cherie Berry, R (i) 52.55%
Charles Meeker, D 47.35%
Results as of 8:00 p.m.
