Troxler leading Smith in agriculture commissioner race

Steve Troxler was leading Walter Smith in the race for North Carolina agriculture commissioner, according to early returns.
Troxler had 53.76 percent of about 1.36 million ballots counted, compared with 46.24 percent, or 1.17 million, for Smith.
The incumbent
Republican Troxler, who has served as N.C. agriculture commissioner since 2005, is seeking his fourth term in the office. A lifelong resident of Guilford County, Troxler has his own farm, with tobacco, wheat, soybeans and other produce.
The challengers
Smith, retired and owner of a Yadkin County farm, is the Democratic challenger. Smith, who grew up in Robeson County, worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 34 years before retiring. He also served as mayor of Boonville in the late 1980s.
About the office
The commissioner leads the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The goal of the job is to protect and enhance the state’s ability to have “an adequate supply of food and fiber in North Carolina.” The department is also responsible for enforcing many regulatory programs that protect and promote the health, safety and welfare of North Carolinians.
What shaped the race
Smith had pledged to make changes to the department if elected, including increasing the staff’s diversity. He also expressed concern about North Carolina losing family farms “at a high rate.”
Troxler had said that if re-elected he could focus on disaster relief from Hurricane Matthew, which caused devastating flooding in the state. He also said the department will continue working on a new $94 million lab facility that will combine several labs, including food safety labs, a standards lab for weights and measures and a veterinary lab.
Comments