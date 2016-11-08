NC education superintendent: Atkinson, Johnson locked in tight race

With more than half the precincts reporting, incumbent Democrat June Atkinson and Republican challenger Mark Johnson were locked in a close race.
The incumbent
Democrat June Atkinson is running for her fourth term as North Carolina superintendent of public instruction.
The challengers
Republican Mark Johnson, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, is challenging her.
About the office
The superintendent runs the state Department of Public Instruction, which carries out state education policies and laws, oversees statewide testing and acts as a liaison between the state and federal governments.
What shaped the race
The race featured two opposing views of education in the North Carolina. Atkinson pointed to how the state’s high school graduation rate has risen from 68.3 percent to an all-time high of 85.8 percent over the past decade, among other improvements. Johnson contended the Department of Public Instruction was broken – noting that 52 percent of students who graduated from a North Carolina high school and enrolled in a community college in the state took at least one remedial course.
Results
June Atkinson, D (i) 49.30%
Mark Johnson, R 50.70%
1,649 of 2,704 precincts reporting.
