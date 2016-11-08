Democrats lead some key state legislative races in early Mecklenburg County voting

1:05 Tim Kaine campaigns in Charlotte Pause

1:40 Early morning voters

2:03 Outside Precinct 9 in Dilworth

1:47 Long lines at Charlotte polling places on Election Day

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:30 Coming together for early voting

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

2:53 Obama: You can't tell the difference between Saturday Night Live and what's actually happening on the news

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC