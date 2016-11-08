Democrats lead some key state legislative races in early Mecklenburg County voting

With early voting returns coming in, Democrats were leading in some of the key state legislative races in Mecklenburg County, with Republicans holding an edge in some contests and other margins still razor thin.
Democrat Chaz Beasly was leading 58.6 percent to 41.2 percent in the race for House District 92, which had been a Republican-held seat. Mary Belk was slightly ahead of incumbent Republican Rob Bryan, 55 to 45 percent, in the race for House District 88.
But Republicans were holding their own in some other contests. Republican Dan Bishop had a 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent lead over Democrat Lloyd Scher for Senate District 39, which had been held by Republican Bob Rucho. And Republican Jeff Tarte, an incumbent, held a 51.3 percent to 51.3 percent edge over Democratic challenger Jonathan Hudson, who had 44.8 percent.
The early voting totals don’t include any live results from in-person ballots cast Tuesday.
Several key Republican legislators decided not to run for reelection or pursued other seats, leaving their seats open. State Sen. Bob Rucho, a conservative stalwart and head of the Senate Finance and Redistricting committees, said in November that he wasn’t running for another term after 17 years in the legislature. Rucho was a main architect of state tax policies, voting districts and the 2013 attempted takeover of Charlotte’s airport.
Democrat Lloyd Scher and Republican Dan Bishop were running to replace Rucho in the State Senate’s 39th District. Bishop’s run for the State Senate left his N.C. House seat, District 104, open as well.
In the house, Republican Charles Jeter was facing a challenge for his House District 92 seat from newcomer Chaz Beasley, a Democrat and political newcomer. The two-term legislator upended the race in his district, which stretches down the Catawba River from Huntersville to Lake Wylie, when he announced in July that he was resigning.
Jeter called it “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life,” but said he needed to focus more on his family. Beth Danae Caulfield, a Republican, stepped in to fill his place on the ballot opposing Beasley.
Several Democratic legislators ran unopposed in Mecklenburg. Rep. Rodney Moore, who represents District 99, Becky Carney, representing District 102, Carla Cunningham of District 106, Kelly Alexander of District 107, and John Autry, a current Charlotte City Council member seeking the House District 100 seat, faced no opponent.
In House District 105, Republican Scott Stone was appointed in May to replace Jacqueline Shaffer, a Republican legislator who resigned. Schaffer had previously announced she would not seek reelection. The southeast Charlotte representative had championed legislation on religious freedom, restricting abortion and loosening gun control during her time in the statehouse.
Democrat Connie Green-Johnson challenged Stone for the seat. Stone had a 50.7 percent lead over Green-Johnson, who had 49.3 percent in the closest contest.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
