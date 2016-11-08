Appeals Court: Democrats take early lead in races for 5 seats

Democratic candidates took strong early leads Tuesday night in races to fill five seats on the N.C. Court of Appeals, the state’s second most powerful court.
In one of the most closely watched contests, incumbent Linda Stephens led Republican opponent Phil Berger Jr. by 66 percent to 34 percent, based on early statewide returns.
Stephens has served 10 years on the court. Berger Jr., a former Rockingham County prosecutor, is the son of Senate President Phil Berger. Berger Jr. trailed despite apparent efforts by his father’s allies to boost his prospects in the race.
Singling out the appeals court races, Republican legislators took steps to inject politics in what had been nonpartisan races. For the first time, candidates were required to list their party affiliations. Legislators then passed a law, with the elder Berger’s backing, that put the names of Republicans, the majority party in the General Assembly, first in each race.
That flip-flopped Berger Jr.’s name with Stephens. Experts say the first name in a low-profile race can mean up to a 10 percent voting advantage.
Voters were filling five appeals court seats Tuesday.
In another statewide race with Charlotte interest, Mecklenburg District Judge Rickye McKoy-Mitchell led incumbent Republican Valerie Zachary, 63 percent to 37 percent.
McKoy-Mitchell has served on the Mecklenburg bench for 18 years and was making her first run for statewide office.
Zachary, a veteran attorney from Yadkin County, was appointed to the appeals court last year by Gov. Pat McCrory and is seeking her first eight-year term. She is married to state Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkinville.
In the other races, Democrat Margaret Eagles led a three-candidate field to fill the seat of Judge Martha Geer, who retired this year. Eagles, the daughter of a former chief appeals court judge, had 62 percent. Hunter Murphy, a Waynesville Republican, followed with 33 percent. Donald Ray Buie, an unaffiliated candidate, was third with just under 5 percent.
Meanwhile, incumbent Republicans were running behind in the two other court races. Richard Dietz, appointed to the bench in 2014, trailed Wake County District Judge Vince Rozier, a Democrat, 62 percent to 38 percent.
Bob Hunter, who has served on the state appeals court and Supreme Court before McCrory reappointed him to the appeals court last year, fell behind Democrat and former Wake County Superior Court Judge Abe Jones, 63 percent to 37 percent.
About the office
The N.C. Court of Appeals is the state’s second highest court and hears appeals from cases handled in the state’s District and Superior courts.
The 15 members work in three-judge panels. The workload is intense. Last year, the court disposed of almost 1,200 appeals and more than 4,000 petitions and motions.
What shaped the race
Politics. The legislature singled out the appeals court races by requiring candidates for the five seats to run under party affiliations.
In a last-minute move, they also changed the order of names in the appeals court races – putting the candidates from the majority party first.
That put Republican Phil Berger Jr., an administrative law judge and the son of North Carolina’s most powerful legislator, first in line in his race. Under a random selection, his opponent, Democratic incumbent Linda Stephens, had been scheduled to appear first.
Results
Linda Stephens seat
Phil Berger Jr., R 33.85%
Linda Stephens, D (i) 66.15%
Martha Geer seat
Hunter Murphy, R 32.92%
Margaret Eagles, D 62.23%
Donald Buie, U 4.85%
Robert N. Hunter Jr. seat
Bob Hunter, R (i) 38.46%
Abe Jones, D 61.54%
Richard Dietz seat
Richard Dietz, R (i) 37.62%
Vince Rozier, D 62.38%
Valerie Zachary seat
Valerie Zachary, R (i) 36.87%
Rickye McKoy-Mitchell, D 63.13%
Results as of 8:02 p.m.
