Early voting starts Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections starts Thursday morning.
Voters can cast ballots uptown at the Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Monday through Friday of next week.
On Saturday, Oct. 28, 16 additional sites will open. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.
All 17 will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. That will be the only Sunday of early voting.
▪ From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, Hal Marshall will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ The other sites will open that week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ The last day of early voting will be Saturday Nov. 4. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The additional sites:
▪ Beatties Ford Road Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road.
▪ Cornelius Town Hall 21445, Catawba Ave, Cornelius.
▪ Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road.
▪ Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive.
▪ Main Library (Downtown), 310 N. Tryon St.
▪ Mountain Island Library, 4420 Hoyt Gavin Way.
▪ Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road.
▪ Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews.
▪ Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.
▪ North County Regional Library, 16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville.
▪ New site: SouthPark Rexford 1, 2100 Rexford Road.
▪ South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.
▪ Sugar Creek Library, 4045 N Tryon St.
▪ Steele Creek Library, 13620 Steele Creek Road.
▪ New site: University City Old Pier 1, 8802 JW Clay Blvd.
▪ West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.
