    Charlotte will have a new mayor after the next election. Lyles and Smith talk about how they see themselves and their differences with their opponent.

Charlotte will have a new mayor after the next election. Lyles and Smith talk about how they see themselves and their differences with their opponent. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Elections

Early voting starts Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.

By Jim Morrill

jmorrill@charlotteobserver.com

October 17, 2017 1:05 PM

Early voting for Mecklenburg County’s municipal and school board elections starts Thursday morning.

Voters can cast ballots uptown at the Hal Marshall Annex, 618 N College St. The site will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Monday through Friday of next week.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 16 additional sites will open. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.

All 17 will be open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. That will be the only Sunday of early voting.

▪ From Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, Hal Marshall will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ The other sites will open that week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ The last day of early voting will be Saturday Nov. 4. All 17 sites will open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The additional sites:

▪ Beatties Ford Road Library, 2412 Beatties Ford Road.

▪ Cornelius Town Hall 21445, Catawba Ave, Cornelius.

▪ Elon Park Recreation Center, 11401 Ardrey Kell Road.

▪ Independence Regional Library, 6000 Conference Drive.

▪ Main Library (Downtown), 310 N. Tryon St.

▪ Mountain Island Library, 4420 Hoyt Gavin Way.

▪ Marion Diehl Recreation Center, 2219 Tyvola Road.

▪ Matthews Library, 230 Matthews Station St, Matthews.

▪ Mint Hill Library, 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

▪ North County Regional Library, 16500 Holly Crest Ln, Huntersville.

▪ New site: SouthPark Rexford 1, 2100 Rexford Road.

▪ South County Regional Library, 5801 Rea Road.

▪ Sugar Creek Library, 4045 N Tryon St.

▪ Steele Creek Library, 13620 Steele Creek Road.

▪ New site: University City Old Pier 1, 8802 JW Clay Blvd.

▪ West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd.

Jim Morrill: 704-358-5059, @jimmorrill

