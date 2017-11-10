Charlotte’s homicide rate hits two-decade high. Here are the victims’ stories.

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed

Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed.