NC woman took a break from her DWI hearing to sell drugs to an undercover cop, police say

A Whiteville woman is accused of selling drugs to an undercover officer...while she was in court, police said.
The incident happened on March 7 while the woman, 37-year-old Amanda Grant Cartrette, was in court for a DWI hearing, TV station WECT reported.
During the hearing, Cartrette allegedly went to the parking lot and sold Adderall and Suboxone pills to an undercover officer, officials with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said.
Never miss a local story.
Police were investigating the illegal selling of prescription drugs after the sheriff's office received complaints from the community. Officials didn't say if a complaint had been made specifically about Cartrette.
She was arrested Wednesday, officials said. Cartrette faces felony charges for selling a schedule II controlled substance and for possessing the drugs.
Comments