Clemson prepares for rare total solar eclipse

Clemson University is planning an event to draw thousands to witness a rare total solar eclipse in August.
The Greenville News reports that the eclipse will be the first total solar eclipse visible from the U.S. mainland since 1979 and the first with the totality of the eclipse crossing the entire mainland since 1918. Clemson College of Science Public Information Director Jim Melvin says the totality will be wider in upstate South Carolina than anywhere else in the country.
Melvin describes the event as the “National Championship game” for astronomers. In addition to planning a campus event, the school has launched an Eclipse over Clemson blog.
The eclipse will cross upstate South Carolina between 1:07 p.m. and 4:02 p.m. on Aug. 21, with the totality occurring at 2:37 p.m.
