SC student smelled like weed, so officials searched him. They found something worse.

The smell of pot led to an unexpected discovery at an upstate South Carolina high school Tuesday: a loaded gun.
The find came after administrators at Carolina High School in Greenville smelled the drug on 19-year-old ZaQuel Shumaud Lewis and asked to search his backpack, according to multiple media reports.
Lewis reportedly ran from the school after the request, swearing at staff as he left, according to TV station WYFF.
The gun was found in Lewis’ bag after a school resource officer was able to get him in custody, multiple media outlets reported. Marijuana was also found.
Lewis was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school grounds, and other charges, station WSPA reported.
There was no indication that he planned to use the gun at the school, officials told Fox Carolina.
