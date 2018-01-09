Here are the bonuses Alabama’s coaches will receive for their national title. What will the players get?

It was a great game. It was great TV. Alabama got a walk-off national championship Monday night over Georgia. It was sports at its unpredictable, breathtaking best.
It also was college sports at its hypocritical, breathtaking worst.
Here’s a list of the bonuses Alabama’s coaches will receive for crafting Monday’s championship game plan.
(This, of course, is on top of the staff’s reported $17.7 million in salaries in 2017, led by Saban’s reported $11.125 million.)
What will the players receive for executing that game plan and bringing in millions of dollars for their school and conference?
A pizza party? Beers on the house for life at any bar in Tuscaloosa (after graduation, of course. Otherwise it’s an NCAA violation)?
Oh, yes. They already get a free college education. We keep forgetting...
