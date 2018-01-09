Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa holds up the championship trophy after the Tide’s win over Georgia.
Opinion

Here are the bonuses Alabama’s coaches will receive for their national title. What will the players get?

The Observer editorial board

January 09, 2018 10:02 AM

It was a great game. It was great TV. Alabama got a walk-off national championship Monday night over Georgia. It was sports at its unpredictable, breathtaking best.

It also was college sports at its hypocritical, breathtaking worst.

Here’s a list of the bonuses Alabama’s coaches will receive for crafting Monday’s championship game plan.

(This, of course, is on top of the staff’s reported $17.7 million in salaries in 2017, led by Saban’s reported $11.125 million.)

What will the players receive for executing that game plan and bringing in millions of dollars for their school and conference?

A pizza party? Beers on the house for life at any bar in Tuscaloosa (after graduation, of course. Otherwise it’s an NCAA violation)?

Oh, yes. They already get a free college education. We keep forgetting...

