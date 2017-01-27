A list of the things Donald Trump said and did in his first week as president

0:56 Rea Road Hotel site controversy Pause

1:15 Charlotte School of Law reopened Monday

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

1:36 Want to sell your home fast? Advice from Charlotte real estate experts

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday