A list of the things Donald Trump said and did in his first week as president

It has been seven days since Donald Trump took the presidential oath of office.
What has he done since then?
(Deep breath.)
In just one week, your new president has:
Signed an executive order calling for the “prompt” repeal of Obamacare.
Said that he’s tempted to let Obamacare hang around for a couple years and “let it explode.”
Signed an order speeding the approval of permits for the Dakota and Keystone pipelines.
Signed an order blocking U.S. aid to foreign organizations that use funds from other sources to perform or discuss abortions.
Declared in a speech at CIA headquarters that “it looked like a million, million and a half people” attended his inauguration. Crowd experts say it was half that.
Sent his press secretary, Sean Spicer, to declare falsely that the crowd was “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.”
Pressured, in a phone call the day after the inauguration, the acting National Park Service director to produce evidence that backed his false claims about inaugural attendance.
Decided that all Environmental Protection Agency studies and data – including information on climate change – are on hold until they can be reviewed by administration officials.
Announced his intention to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations.
Said wrongly that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during Obama’s farewell speech there earlier this month.
Said he would send in “the feds” to fix violent crime in Chicago. Agents from FBI, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are already there working with local law enforcement.
Said again, and falsely, that 3 million people or more voted illegally in the 2016 election, costing him a popular vote victory.
Called for a “major investigation” of voter fraud.
Hinted that he might lift a ban on so-called CIA black sites of prisons around the world that have been used to hold, interrogate and torture terrorism suspects in the past.
Said the U.S. might resume harsh interrogations of those suspects with methods such as waterboarding. “Absolutely I feel it works,” he said.
Talked about signing an executive order that would stop refugee admissions and ban entry into the U.S. of citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Said that the U.S. should have, and might in the future, “take the oil” from countries in the Middle East.
Said of those who say such a move would violate international law: “I call them fools.”
Signed an executive order calling for a wall to be built along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Said, through his press secretary, that a 20-percent tax on imports from Mexico was “really going to provide the funding” for the wall.
Walked back that notion after retailers and others, including Republicans, noted that it would essentially be a 20-percent tax on American consumers.
Are you exhausted yet? That isn’t even a complete list.
Trump’s supporters are thrilled by this frenetic pace. He campaigned as someone who would get things done, and his hurry up fist-on-the-desk approach might shake Washington out of its paralysis.
Trump’s opponents are horrified. The president has been chronically unpresidential, picking fights that undermine his legitimacy, and his proposals thus far would marginalize immigrants and refugees, damage diplomatic relationships, and perhaps leave millions without insurance.
No one should be surprised. Most of the president’s actions are exactly what he said he would do as president. Many are exactly what we should expect from a Republican president and Republican Congress gearing up to enact a Republican agenda.
We are getting what everyone – supporters and opponents – knew we would get: a conservative, demanding, vain, impatient, uninformed, impulsive and impolite CEO of a president.
We’re seven days in. Things will not slow down anytime soon, if at all. Our advice: Sign off social media. Head outside for a while.
Take a deep breath.
The craziness will be waiting when you get back.
