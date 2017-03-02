Jeff Sessions misled the Senate. He should resign.

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2 Pause

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park