Why I’m leaving Charlotte and North Carolina

Why I’m leaving Charlotte and N.C.
The first thing I noticed when moving to Charlotte was that when I turned on my turn signal, the empty space in the lane next to me disappeared. My reasons for leaving Charlotte and North Carolina are: Coal ash, HB2, I-77, voter suppression, regressive sales and property tax policies that underfund public education and facilitate segregated K-12 public schools, Naegleria fowleri amoeba, gerrymandering, weakening Gov. Cooper, challenging the Supreme Court over same-sex marriage.
Weston Metz, Huntersville
Quiet, effective way to fight billboards
In response to “Billboard industry is back for (a lot) more” (April 23 editorial):
I appreciate the April 23 editorial. I have little patience with the “business bucks over environment” mentality in our state; there are things money can’t buy.
For those in our state who have protective environmental values, but are hesitant to be activists or even to write their legislators, a passive approach might be quite, maybe more, effective. Each of us who cares about the future of our children in North Carolina can “Boycott Billboard Businesses.”
Sandra Johnson, Cornelius
Waverly: Stores poured out of a sack
We have lived in south Charlotte for the past 28 years, love the area and have been encouraged by well-thought-out communities such as Ballantyne. I’m afraid Childress Klein and the Charlotte City Council failed in creating an attractive, workable community when they created Waverly on Providence Road.
I drove by the other day and it looks like the “building gods” poured a bunch of stores out of their sack, which landed haphazardly without regard to design, color coordination or adaption to a natural setting. Where are the trees, walkways, green areas of any kind? There is no scale, no balance or harmony in this development. Now we are faced with a future of virtual transportation gridlock, which might have been somewhat tolerated, if there was only some sense of aesthetics.
Let’s hope Mr. Harris and his planning staff does a better job with Rea Farms across the street.
Edward N. Rand, Charlotte
August classes not key to better schools
In response to “North Carolina’s long summer vacations are being challenged” (April 22):
Extending the already ridiculous school schedule for higher test scores is a little like trying to get orange juice out of an apple.
Ask any child getting off a school bus on a 102 degree early August day what he or she learned and the fog on their eyes will tell you. Their mouths will look like they just ate a cactus.
What we need are higher paid teachers and parents who care. Get that and we can have a seven month year!
H.A. (Humpy) Wheeler, Huntersville
Women – and FOX – know the difference
In response to “Maybe O’Reilly is paying unfair price” (April 23 Forum):
How Cro-Magnon of Forum writer Dickie Benzie to suggest sexual harassment is only legitimate if a man physically touches a woman! Verbal harassment is just as legitimate! Women know the difference between a compliment (which is welcome) and an inappropriate, unsolicited comment.
The FOX network knows the difference too! After all, the millions of dollars they paid out over the years to cover up O’Reilly’s “boyish innuendos” prove it. Mr. Benzie doesn’t understand women or sexual harassment at all. So he probably should cease and desist from speaking about both!
Sham Ostapko, Huntersville
Parker misstated reaction to Zeke
In response to “Zeke’s outing on Survivor a reminder of violence LGBT individuals face” (April 23 For the Record):
Though I applaud Karen Parker’s work with Safe Alliance, she got it wrong. She said it was “evident” that the other contestants were shocked and angered as they accused Zeke of “deception and deliberate misinformation.” The only one who did that was rival Jeff Varner. The other contestants were shocked and disgusted with only Varner. They rallied around Zeke and held him up for who he is.
I’m not belittling the issue at hand, but the article could have taken on a different tone had Parker expressed the positivity and acceptance that occurred that night instead of made up negativity.
Kathryn Stamas, Charlotte
So this is how it works in Raleigh...
The craft-beer bill shows that North Carolina has the best legislature that money can buy.
Bobby Costner, Lincolnton
