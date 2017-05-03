Stephen Colbert crossed the line on Trump

Stephen Colbert should be fired
Why hasn’t Stephen Colbert been fired? His offensive, disgusting comment aimed at President Trump was unacceptable. Had a conservative made that comment about President Obama, calls for them being fired would have been front page news. Is despicable behavior acceptable when the offender is a liberal? This is yet another example of media bias.
Joyce McLaren, Terrell
Trump flip-flopping on the Constitution
Let me get this straight. Mr. Trump suggests the Constitution is archaic and prevents him from doing the things he wants to do. Yet, at the same time, he nominates Judge Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, because “he is in the mold of Antonin Scalia,” the ultimate “original constructionist.”
Mark Leggett, Charlotte
Trump ad claims false success
In response to “Trump declares first 100 days a success in TV ad” (May 2):
President Trump is making a mockery of the highest office in the United States. His bloated, narcissistic personality,and continuing to call any journalists or news media that disagrees with him “fake news,” are insulting and dangerous to democracy. He wants to distract people from the truth. Every citizen should be very concerned and not be fooled by him. Let’s see exactly where the money is coming from to pay for these arrogant ads. But wait, we can’t even see where Trump’s money is coming from, invested at or if he’s even paid taxes because of his refusal to release his tax records. Shameful indeed.
Allana D’Andrea,
Mooresville
Pittenger is out of touch on health care
In response to “Pittenger: If people don’t like their state’s health coverage...” (May 3):
Really Mr. Pittenger? That’s your answer to the new health care proposal coming from Washington? If people don’t like their state’s health coverage, they can move to another state? How utterly callous of you to dismiss the fears and worries of people with pre-existing conditions, telling them to just pick another state to live in. No one should be denied basic health care.
Mr. Pittenger’s reckless and heartless comment reminds me of a certain former queen of France who supposedly uttered, “let them eat cake,” in response to being told that the peasants had no bread.
Karin Kemp, Matthews
Make room for female priests
In response to “Rebel Catholic group defies church...” (May 1):
I attended the ordination of our newest Roman Catholic priest, Abigail Eltzroth. I am the first woman in North Carolina to be ordained a Roman Catholic woman priest. I am pastor of Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community in Greenville, NC.
My path to priesthood evolved in the traditional Roman Catholic Church. As a child in Catholic school I was deeply touched by the church’s teaching on social justice. I left the church in college brokenhearted over the sins of that institution. Later, due to a dynamic Catholic priest and community, I reunited with the Catholic faith. I heard my call to priesthood because of all the spiritual development I did in the traditional church.
How dare David Hains, spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte, say we are sinful by doing what the Holy Spirit has called us to do! I invite everyone to come and see what we are doing in our ministries. Jesus ministered to the marginal and outcast of his day and I am following Jesus. I discovered this passion in the Catholic church and I am not going away. The women’s priest movement is the renewal the Church needs.
Reverend Ann Harrington, Greenville
There’s no ‘right’ way to read the Bible
In response to “College requires teachers to sign pledge...” (April 30):
Dr. Paul Maurer, president of Montreat College, was quoted saying, “Episcopalians have a low view of Scripture.” In every Episcopal Church, every Sunday, Episcopalians read from the Hebrew Bible, the Psalms, an Epistle, and the Gospels. Over a three-year period, Episcopalians navigate nearly the entirety of the Bible.
That Episcopalians do not generally observe a literal interpretation of Scripture in no way diminishes the seriousness of Holy Scripture to the faith. We worship the Living God, Word made flesh, who dwelt among us and continues to dwell in and among us today. That we understand God’s work to be captured in Holy Scripture but not finished in history is not a low thing at all, rather something of the highest order.
The Rev. Judith Whelchel,
Black Mountain
