Light rail construction continues to disappoint

Tired of waiting on light rail completion
For three years now, businesses and people have been inconvenienced by the light rail construction along North Tryon Street, with constant lane closures, and now they say it could go on for another year? Why didn't the construction company direct its resources to completing these areas first and not the out-of-site areas which are done? There are so many loose ends that could have been completed that will now require more lane closures.
I know it's easy to be a couch quarterback, but I have 44 years of construction experience, and I would be ashamed of this performance to date.
Brian Lachance, Charlotte
Democrats suddenly defending Comey?
At various times over the past year both Democrats and Republicans have called for the removal of James Comey, director of the FBI. He made questionable decisions, and presided over FBI blunders. Fast forward to now: The Democrats have been slow-walking most of Trump’s appointees. Finally, an assistant attorney general was confirmed (the attorney general could not weigh in on this matter) and his first action was to review Comey’s performance. He found it lacking. On his recommendation the president fired Comey. Now the Democrats want to make him a victim. I hope (Senate Minority Leader Charles) Schumer isn’t brought to tears over this.
Bill Wallace, Charlotte
Let’s not return to pre-Obamacare days
We all need to remember what health insurance was like in 2011.
There were lifetime and annual caps on what insurance would pay. People were being thrown off their insurance. Some were filing bankruptcy due to health care expenses, even though they had insurance.
We paid high premiums for lousy insurance.
This is what Trumpcare now offers. Tell the Republicans no way, no how.
Robert Cubbler, Matthews
Fix existing but flawed Obamacare
Let us hope and pray that N.C. Republican senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have the same courage and principles as Rep. Walter Jones (R, N.C.) and work to strike down the harmful, misguided American Health Care Act in its current form.
Instead, I urge Sens. Burr and Tillis to work toward improving the existing but flawed Affordable Care Act so that all North Carolinians – including low-to-middle income residents, veterans, seniors, women, families, and those with pre-existing medical conditions – receive the health care they richly deserve.
Larry Fleece, New London
Price offers absurd answer on Medicaid
In response to “Price defends cutting Medicaid nearly $1 trillion” (May 8):
Secretary Tom Price’s assertion that the purpose of restructuring Medicaid in the American Health Care Act is to give states more flexibility in administering their own Medicaid programs is dishonest and absurd.
Whatever additional flexibility states enjoy will be with $880 billion fewer over the next 10 years.
Such massive cuts will force states to reduce Medicaid benefits, restrict eligibility, or cut other programs and services to maintain Medicaid spending levels.
As many as 74 million Medicaid recipients, include millions of children, seniors and people with disabilities, could have less health and long-term care due to these Medicaid cuts, while the rich get a $600 billion tax break.
That would be a cruel outcome. Small wonder Price won’t tell the truth about it.
Pat McCoy, Charlotte
My spin on Pittenger’s ‘move’ comment
In response to “Pittenger: If people don’t like their state’s health coverage, they can move” (May 5):
Maybe Congressman Robert Pittenger meant to say: “If you don’t like your state’s health insurance, then go to a civilized country where they have had universal coverage for decades.”
Chris Jackson, Matthews
The real challenge: Trump diehards
In response to “A president who does not know what it is to know” (May 7 Viewpoint):
Thank you, George Will, for putting the matter so plainly.
You have inspired me to write to my representatives about the scariness of President Trump leading our country.
Even scarier is the challenge of convincing 96 percent of people who voted for him and said they would do it again.
Sharon Drennan, Charlotte
