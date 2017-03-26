Here’s video of LaVar Ball, former Carolina Panther, actually playing basketball

LaVar Ball, the father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball -- and the guy who claims he can whip Charles Barkley or Michael Jordan 1-on-1 -- has become a bit of a national name because of his mouth, mainly talking about how good his three sons are. He’s also attracted attention for saying what he would do against real NBA legends on the court.
That’s probably sparked some curiosity among people to see him play. Here’s a video of Ball playing a pickup game. We are not sure when it was taken. But judge for yourself.
Ball is No. 8 in the video.
Video courtesy The Hoops Column
