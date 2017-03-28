Angry over officiating in loss to UNC, Kentucky fans trash referee’s Facebook page

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in Pause

0:28 Why weren't Roy Williams and Joel Berry dancing after beating Kentucky?

0:28 UNC's Luke Maye hits game-winner to down Kentucky

1:23 UNC fans celebrate after Luke Maye's big shot to beat Kentucky

2:43 State's Dennis Smith: 'There's no part of me that thinks I'm not ready for anything'

0:31 UNC's Jackson on his love for his 'knucklehead brothers'

1:25 Roy Williams says State's Dennis Smith Jr. has no weaknesses

2:26 Welcome home: South Carolina basketball players address fans

1:57 Boating safety classes begin at Lake Norman