Angry over officiating in loss to UNC, Kentucky fans trash referee’s Facebook page

The final seconds of the Kentucky-North Carolina game was an emotional roller coaster for Big Blue fans. #marchmadness #WKYT pic.twitter.com/4AZEFQ8Avi— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) March 27, 2017
Kentucky basketball has one of the largest fan bases in America, and some members of Big Blue nation were unhappy about the officiating in Sunday’s NCAA tournament South Regional final against North Carolina.
Kentucky played with as many as four starters out in foul trouble in the first half of the Tar Heels’ 75-73 win, made possible by a jump shot from sophomore reserve forward Luke Maye with less than one second left.
Despite the foul trouble, Kentucky held a five-point lead late. After a big Tar Heels rally, Kentucky stormed back, tying the game on a Malik Monk 3-pointer. Kentucky fans cheered wildly, then went into shock moments later when Tar Heels guard Theo Pinson rushed up the court after Monk’s basket - and found Maye open on the left wing.
After the game, Kentucky fans found the Facebook page for referee John Higgins’ roofing company and trashed it with poor reviews and comments. A barrage of one-star reviews devalued his page, which has been taken down.
We can all complain over bad calls, but this is wrong. Threatening behavior toward officials should be condemned. https://t.co/9x4nTACMHY— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 28, 2017
