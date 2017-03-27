Sports

March 27, 2017 12:10 PM

UNC’s Luke Maye makes 8 am class after big Kentucky shot -- and gets standing ovation

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Sunday night, UNC sophomore Luke Maye hit one of the biggest shots in school history to lift the Tar Heels past Kentucky and into its 20th NCAA Final Four appearance.

Monday morning, Maye made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class. Maye, a 6-foot-8 forward, sat in the front row -- but not before his classmates gave him a standing ovation.

Classmate Jack Sewell captured the moment and put it on Twitter. Not long after that, Sewell -- like Maye -- became a trending topic on social media as his tweet was shared on several national media outlets including Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness and Bleacher Report.

LINK: Former Duke star Christian Laettner praises UNC star to poke fun at Duke

LINK: 10 things you probably didn’t know about UNC’s Luke Maye

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UNC's Roy Williams on celebration: 'best dadgum bath I've ever had with my clothes on'

View more video

Sports Videos