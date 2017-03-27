UNC’s Luke Maye makes 8 am class after big Kentucky shot -- and gets standing ovation

Sunday night, UNC sophomore Luke Maye hit one of the biggest shots in school history to lift the Tar Heels past Kentucky and into its 20th NCAA Final Four appearance.
Monday morning, Maye made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class. Maye, a 6-foot-8 forward, sat in the front row -- but not before his classmates gave him a standing ovation.
Classmate Jack Sewell captured the moment and put it on Twitter. Not long after that, Sewell -- like Maye -- became a trending topic on social media as his tweet was shared on several national media outlets including Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness and Bleacher Report.
LINK: Former Duke star Christian Laettner praises UNC star to poke fun at Duke
LINK: 10 things you probably didn’t know about UNC’s Luke Maye
@DavidGrzyTV yes I do pic.twitter.com/qpHIM0xJM6— Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017
Comments