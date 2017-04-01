Social media reacts to North Carolina making second straight NCAA national final

Here are social media reactions to North Carolina’s narrow win over Oregon in Saturday’s national semifinal game. The Tar Heels advanced to their second straight NCAA championship game.
With North Carolina up by three at halftime, one fan pointed out the Tar Heels history when leading at halftime of Saturday Final Four games.
North Carolina is 5-1 all-time in the national semifinals with a halftime lead. #GoHeels— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 2, 2017
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/DLbEbly9Gf
And of course, there was the oligatory poking of fun at Duke.
Of course. pic.twitter.com/sSv6KuqKj1— Ross Martin (@Boss_Martin247) April 2, 2017
One of the most popular players being talked about Saturday night was Charlotte’s Kennedy Meeks, who had one of the best games of his four-year Tar Heels’ career.
MEEKS IS FEASTING pic.twitter.com/Ynjz6BjGLa— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2017
.@UNC_Basketball IS ONE GAME AWAY pic.twitter.com/JC6RXzb5pV— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2017
And, of course, we need to check with Skip Bayless
UNREAL. Oregon couldn't buy a clutch 3, then couldn't box out and get a rebound off two missed late free throws. Heels back into title game.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 2, 2017
