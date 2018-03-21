Rory McIlroy commits to Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy is coming to Charlotte.
The popular PGA golfer committed to play in the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, which will be held April 30-May 6 at Quail Hollow Club.
McIlroy won the 2010 and 2015 championships in Charlotte, and also won Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. That was McIlroy's first PGA Tour win in two years.
McIlroy, who has 14 PGA Tour wins and four major championships, will play the event at Quail Hollow for the eighth time. McIlroy is No. 7 in the world rankings. Also committed to the event are World No. 2 Justin Thomas and No. 8 Rickie Fowler. So far 11 of the top 30 players in the world are committed.
Tiger Woods, who has a successful return to competitive golf, has not committed. But Woods, the 2007 Quail Hollow champion, has played the event several times in years past and has said he likes the golf course.
"It is always good to have our champions return and Rory has certainly been a key supporter through the years," Tournament Director Gary Sobba said. "Fans around the world have always enjoyed Rory and he has been a wonderful ambassador for our event."
Players have until Friday, April 27 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to commit to the Wells Fargo Championship. They can withdraw from the tournament at any time.
