UNC recruit Coby White named Associated Press NC player of the year

UNC recruit Coby White is the 2017-18 N.C. Associated Press high school basketball player of the year.
White, a two-time N.C. Gatorade player of the year from Wilson Greenfield School, received nine of a possible 16 votes from a statewide media panel.
White, who played in the McDonald’s All-America game, averaged 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also scored 3,511 career points, breaking the record set by JamesOn Curry in 2004.
The N.C. girls player of the year is Northern Guilford's Elissa Cunane. Cunane, an N.C. State recruit, averaged 20.4 points and 12.6 rebounds while leading Northern Guilford to a second straight Class 3-A state championship.
