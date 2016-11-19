Charlotte 49ers’ rally falls short, bowl hopes dashed in loss to Middle Tennessee

As quarterback Hasaan Klugh’s pass sailed through the air, the Charlotte football team’s hopes of reaching a bowl game in its first year of eligibility hung in the balance.
But when the ball hit the turf at Richardson Stadium, those hopes quickly faded away. The incompletion resulted in a turnover on downs with just 25 seconds left, and Middle Tennessee ran out the clock, cementing a 38-31 loss on Saturday.
The 49ers mounted a comeback late in the game and tied it at 31 when Klugh threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Workpeh Kofa and then scored on the ensuing two-point conversion.
But Ty Lee’s 61-yard touchdown run moments later gave the Blue Raiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Three who mattered
John Urzua, Middle Tennessee: After registering three touchdown passes in his career, the redshirt freshman quarterback threw four on Saturday.
Klugh: The 49ers’ quarterback rushed for three touchdowns, becoming the first Charlotte player to accomplish that feat at the FBS level.
Observations
▪ Much of Middle Tennessee's success on its first two drives came on third downs, as the Blue Raiders went 4-for-4. They went 0-for-10 the rest of the game.
▪ The 49ers looked prime to score after Austin Duke hauled in a 55-yard catch midway through the fourth quarter, moving the ball to the Middle Tennessee 11.
Worth mentioning
▪ After sitting out last week’s game against Rice with a back injury, offensive lineman Jamal Covington started at left tackle. The redshirt senior exited the contest, however, after reaggravating the injury on the final play of the first quarter.
