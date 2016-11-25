Charlotte 49ers lineman Larry Ogunjobi earns Senior Bowl slot

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together' Pause

1:45 A fumble then a whole lot of pushing and shoving

2:00 PRP and stem cell therapy gains popularity in Charlotte

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

3:16 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook