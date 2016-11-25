Charlotte 49ers lineman Larry Ogunjobi earns Senior Bowl slot

Charlotte 49ers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi continues to build up his NFL résumé and his list of firsts for the football program.
Friday, the school announced that Ogunjobi will be the first 49er to play in the Senior Bowl, a post-season college football all-star game in Mobile, Ala.
Ogunjobi, a four-year starter, is Charlotte’s all-time leader in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.
Ogunjobi is the first 49er to land on watch lists for the Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy. He’s also the first 49er to wear the honorary No. 49 jersey, to record a tackle for a loss and to record 200 career tackles.
Pro Football Focus rated Ogunjobi first among NCAA interior linemen in run-stop percentage.
SB Nation named him Conference USA’s “Most Interesting Man.”
The Senior Bowl takes place on Jan. 28. NFL Network will carry the game beginning at 2:30 p.m.
