Alabama’s Jonathan Allen wins Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Defensive end Jonathan Allen, who helped top-ranked Alabama win the SEC championship Saturday, won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Monday, emblematic of college football’s top defensive player.
Allen, a 6-foot-3, 291-pound senior from Leesburg, Va., was one of four finalists for the award, which is presented annually by the Charlotte Touchdown Club at a banquet at the Charlotte Convention Center. Other finalists were Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins, Florida State defensive back Tarvarus McFadden and Michigan linebacker Jabrill Peppers.
Allen is among the SEC’s leaders in sacks with 9.0 (including 1.5 in Saturday’s SEC title game against Florida) and has 56 tackles.
Allen and the Crimson Tide (12-0) will face Washington in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 Atlanta.
