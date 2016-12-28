College Sports

December 28, 2016 2:48 PM

Inside the Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. Virginia Tech

By David Scott

dscott@charlotteobserver.com

What to watch

▪ Arkansas’ defense needs to deal with Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans, who is as dangerous a runner as he is a passer. Evans (6-foot-3, 238 pounds) has accounted for more than 4,000 yards in total offense.

▪ The Razorbacks like to control the ball -- leading the SEC in time of of possesion per game at 35 minutes, one second). They’ve got a running back in Rawleigh Williams who helps them stay on the field.

▪ Arkansas might not be ranked, but the Razorbacks have been successful against Top 25 teams this season, already beating Texas Christian, Mississippi and Florida.

5 to watch

▪ Isaiah Ford, senior, receiver, Virginia Tech: Ford has Hokies career records for catches (204), receiving yards (2,911) and touchdown catches (24). He needs three receptions to break his school record of 75 catches in a season.

▪ Rawleigh Williams, sophomore, running back, Arkansas: Williams led the SEC in the regular season with 1,326 yards rushing, including seven 100-yard plus games.

▪ Joey Slye, junior, kicker, Virginia Tech: His 62 career field goals are six shy of Virginia Tech’s career record, set by Shayne Graham (a former Carolina Panthers kicker).

▪ Austin Allen, junior, quarterback, Arkansas: Has 18 red-zone touchdown passes this season, tops in the SEC. His 23 touchdown passes tie for second in the league.

▪ Jerod Evans, junior, quarterback, Virginia Tech: Junior-college transfer has thrown for 3,303 yards and 27 touchdowns. Also leads the team in rushing (759 yards).

By the numbers

3: Consecutive bowl games won by Arkansas

25.0: Average points differential in Arkansas’ five losses

24: Consecutive seasons in a bowl for Virginia Tech

8-1: Virginia Tech’s record when scoring 30-plus points

28.4: Virginia Tech opponents’ third-down conversion percentage, best in ACC.

David Scott

Belk Bowl

Teams: No. 18 Virginia Tech (9-4) vs. Arkansas (7-5)

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bank of America Stadium

TV: ESPN

Tickets: More than 40,000 have been sold. Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente and Arkansas' Bret Bielema talk about Belk Bowl matchup

View more video

Sports Videos