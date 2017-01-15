Monday’s college basketball: North Carolina hosts new-look Syracuse

SYRACUSE (11-7, 3-2 ACC)
at No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA (16-3, 4-1)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m. ESPN
Some are billing this as a rematch of last year’s Final Four semifinal that the Tar Heels won, but Syracuse is a different team. Graduate transfer point guard John Gillon has helped stabilize the Orange offense, averaging five assists a game since Christmas. Theo Pinson looks recovered from foot surgery, getting 12 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s victory against Florida State.
Steve Lyttle
