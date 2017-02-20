Tipping off the CIAA tournament with 9 storylines to follow

The CIAA basketball tournament tips off Tuesday with a second home and a decided change in pecking order of top teams.
After several years of South Division dominance, the North is now the center of power on both sides of the draw as Virginia Union is the favorite to sweep both titles. Virginia State is the top challenger in the men’s and women’s draw while J.C. Smith’s men are in spoiler mode.
The first two rounds will be played at 8,600-seat Bojangles’ Coliseum, with the final three at Spectrum Center. The coliseum, which opened in 1956, is hosting the CIAA for the first time.
Here are nine storylines to follow this week:
Men’s tournament
▪ ▪ Virginia Union guard Ray Anderson: He is first in scoring at 18.2 points per game, third in steals (46) and assists (95), and he’s shooting 46.7 percent from the floor. Winston-Salem State guard Robert Colon averages 17.5 points and is third in 3-point shooting with 64 conversions at 39 percent accuracy.
▪ Will Johnson C. Smith win a game? With a revolving-door lineup and eight newcomers on the roster, the South Division’s fifth seed has been inconsistent, especially late in games. The Golden Bulls’ first shot at redemption is Tuesday night against Elizabeth City State, the North’s sixth seed.
▪ North Division powerhouses: Rivals Virginia Union and Virginia State have the league’s best records at 22-6 and 21-5. The third-best record belongs to Chowan at 17-8.
▪ Shaw carries the South’s hopes: The Bears were the only team with a plus-.500 record at 14-12 overall, 10-6 in the CIAA, but is it enough to compete with Virginia Union, Virginia State and Chowan?
Women’s tournament
▪ The best players are on the best team: Top-seed Virginia Union’s duo of guard Brittany Jackson and forward Lady Walker pace the Panthers. Jackson averages 18.8 points on 50.8 percent shooting. She also connected on 36.8 percent of 3-point attempts. Walker averages 14.4 points and leads the league in blocks with 48.
▪ Virginia Union’s Achilles heel: That would be Chowan, which swept the Panthers during the regular season. Virginia Union, which rose as high as second in Division II, went 22-3, 13-3 in CIAA play. Chowan, No. 3 in the North, went 17-9, 10-6.
▪ Can J.C. Smith break North superiority? The Golden Bulls (19-7, 12-4) are a win away from their first 20-win season under fifth-year coach Steve Joyner Jr. To get there, the South’s top seed must win in Wednesday’s second round.
▪ Virginia State as dark horse: The Trojans, who went 19-7 and 11-5 in the league, have played under the radar despite tying Virginia Union at 7-3 in the North Division.
▪ ▪ Virginia Union has been in the top 25 polls all season. J.C. Smith and Chowan have been in the Atlantic Region rankings.
CIAA tournament pairings
The CIAA men’s and women’s basketball tournament tips off Tuesday in Charlotte. Following are this week’s pairings:
Men
Tuesday (at Bojangles’ Coliseum)
Lincoln, Pa. (7-19) vs. Saint Augustine’s (12-15), 6:40 p.m.
J.C. Smith (10-16) vs. Elizabeth City State (2-22), 8:50 p.m.
Wednesday (at Bojangles’ Coliseum)
Fayetteville State (10-15) vs. Lincoln (Pa.)-Saint Augustine’s winner, 6:40
Bowie State (12-14) vs. J.C. Smith-Elizabeth City State winner, 8:50 p.m.
Thursday (at Spectrum Center)
Livingstone (10-16) vs. Chowan (17-8), 1 p.m.
Shaw (14-12)vs. TBD, 3 p.m.
Virginia Union (22-6) vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Virginia State (21-5) vs. Winston-Salem State (13-13), 9 p.m.
Friday (at Spectrum Center)
Semfinals, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Saturday (at Spectrum Center)
Championship, 7 p.m.
Women
Tuesday (at Bojangles’ Coliseum)
Bowie State (19-7) vs. Fayetteville State (8-17), 10 a.m.
Virginia State (19-7) vs. Saint Augustine’s (3-25), 12:10 p.m.
Shaw (11-17) vs. Lincoln, Pa. (7-19), 2:20 p.m.
Winston-Salem State (13-13) vs. Elizabeth City State (5-17), 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday (at Bojangles’ Coliseum)
Livingstone (14-12) vs. Virginia State-Saint Augustine’s winner, 10 a.m.
Chowan (17-9) vs. Shaw-Lincoln (Pa.) winner, 12:10 p.m
Virginia Union (22-3) vs. Winston-Salem State-Elizabeth City State, 2:20 p.m.
J.C. Smith (19-7) vs. Bowie State-Fayetteville State winner, 4:30 p.m.
Friday (at Spectrum Center)
Semifinals, 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday (at Spectrum Center)
Championship, 4 p.m.
