CIAA basketball roundup: Livingstone recovers to upset Chowan

Livingstone’s Blue Bears were in no hurry to panic Thursday in the CIAA tournament.
They overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half to upset Chowan 74-69 in the quarterfinals at Spectrum Center. Livingstone (11-16), the South Division’s No. 2 seed, blew a 14-point advantage in the first half, but responded by outscoring Chowan 14-5 over the final 3 minutes, 20 seconds.
“I told our young men to have the patience of Job and do what they had to do to execute, one basket at a time,” Livingstone coach James Stinson said.
The Blue Bears, who have advanced to four straight finals, moved a step closer to another by wearing Chowan (18-9) out on the boards 52-27. Livingstone sophomore center David Duncan outrebounded the Hawks by himself with a tournament record-tying 30, including 13 on the offensive end.
“I knew I had 10 at halftime,” said Duncan, who scored 13 points. “I thought I had 20 or 30. That’s even better.”
While Duncan dominated the boards, junior guard Cameron Burhannon paced the offense with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Burhannon and Duncan accounted for nine of the Blue Bears’ final 14 points down the stretch.
Four Chowan players scored in double figures, paced by Carlos Arroyo’s 14 points and Jeremy Smith’s 13. Kevin Kuteyi and Tim Hewett added 12 points each for the Hawks, who connected on 43.1 percent of their shots (22-of-51) compared to Livingstone’s 39.7 percent (25-of-63). The Bears’ rebounding edge and 14-5 advantage in second-chance points were the difference.
“We started out fast for a change instead of starting slow and had a chance to execute, then toward the end of the half we started to fade,” Stinson said. “We had to regroup and get prepared for the second half. Chowan has a great team and [is] well-coached, so we had to do some things to mix them up.”
Fayetteville State 56, Shaw 49: The Broncos, seeded fourth in the South, rallied in the second half to knock off the South champion Bears with balanced scoring and a 40-29 rebounding gap.
Four Fayetteville State (12-15) players scored in double figures, with Joshua Dawson leading the way along with Michael Tyson’s 13 points and 10 rebounds. DeAngelo Stephens-Bell paced Shaw (14-13) with 17 points and eight rebounds, followed by Benji Bell’s 11 points.
Bowie State 84, Virginia Union 78: Omari George scored 24 points for Bowie State, which outscored Virginia Union 51-45 in the second half to advance. Ray Anderson led Virginia Union with 23 points.
CIAA tournament
WOMEN
Friday’s semifinals (at Spectrum Center)
Virginia State vs. Lincoln, Pa., 1 p.m.
Virginia Union vs. J.C. Smith, 3:30 p.m.
MEN
Thursday’s results
Livingstone 74, Chowan 69
Fayetteville State 56, Shaw 49
Bowie State 84, Virginia Union 78
Virginia State vs. Winston-Salem State, late
Friday’s semifinals (at Spectrum Center)
Livingstone vs. Fayetteville State, 7 p.m.
Bowie State vs. Virginia State-Winston-Salem State winner, 9:30 p.m.
Comments