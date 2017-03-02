Jon Davis' 3 at the buzzer lifts Charlotte 49ers over UTSA, 76-75

Jon Davis scored five points in the final five seconds, including the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Charlotte beat Texas-San Antonio 76-75 on Thursday night.
Davis and Braxton Ogbueze scored 17 points apiece, Anthony Vanhook added 16 with nine rebounds and five assists and Andrien White had 10 points for Charlotte (13-15, 7-10 Conference USA).
Jeff Beverly scored six points during a 13-1 run that gave UTSA a seven-point lead with 6:22 remaining and a layup by Nick Allen extended the lead 70-62 about two minutes later. Vanhook made a layup and Ogbueze hit a 3 before back-to-back jumpers by Quentin Jackson and White put the 49ers up 71-70.
But buckets by Giovanni De Nicolao and George Willborn III made it 74-71 with eight seconds left. Davis hit two free throws and then – after Beverly hit 1 of 2 foul shots a second later – took the inbound pass, raced down court and pulled up for an NBA-range 3 to win it.
Beverly scored 14 and De Nicolao scored 12 for UTSA (12-18, 7-10), which has lost four of its last five games.
CHARLOTTE 76, UTSA 75
CHARLOTTE (13-15): Garvin 4-4 0-2 8, Vanhook 5-8 6-8 16, Davis 6-13 4-12 17, Ogbueze 6-8 0-0 17, Ajukwa 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Price 1-2 0-0 3, White 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 28-51 10-22 76.
UTSA (12-18): Beverly 4-13 6-9 14, O’Brien 2-5 2-2 7, De Nicolao 5-14 0-1 12, Frohnen 1-6 3-3 5, Littles 3-7 2-2 11, Allen 4-5 0-4 9, Willborn 3-5 3-6 9, Karrer 2-3 3-4 8. Totals 24-58 19-31 75.
Halftime—UTSA 39-38. 3-Point Goals—Charlotte 10-18 (Ogbueze 5-7, White 2-5, Price 1-1, Davis 1-2, Ajukwa 1-2, Jackson 0-1), UTSA 8-17 (Littles 3-3, De Nicolao 2-5, Allen 1-1, Karrer 1-1, O’Brien 1-4, Frohnen 0-1, Beverly 0-2). Fouled Out—White. Rebounds—Charlotte 32 (Vanhook 9), UTSA 33 (O’Brien 9). Assists—Charlotte 12 (Davis, Vanhook 5), UTSA 10 (De Nicolao, Frohnen 3). Total Fouls—Charlotte 21, UTSA 18. A—1,006 (4,080).
